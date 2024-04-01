Anthropologie Announces Partnership with Global Environmental Non-Profit Kiss the Ground

Through Their A Greater Good Platform, The Brand Looks to Expand on Their Commitment to Regenerative Agriculture

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie , the global lifestyle brand, announced today their partnership with Kiss the Ground , the leading voice of the regenerative agriculture and soil health movement. Through this exciting partnership, kicking off during Earth Month, Anthropologie hopes to improve awareness, education, and engagement around regenerative agriculture and how it contributes to a healthier planet for all.

Anthropologie's A Greater Good platform outlines the brand's priority of being a force for good in better service to our planet, its people, and its products and details their journey to becoming more environmentally responsible and socially conscious. Through conservation initiatives, partnering with a diverse array of non-profit partners, and working to ensure the products they sell are ethically sourced, the brand hopes to incite meaningful change.

"We are incredibly inspired by the work our friends at Kiss the Ground have been doing and are in awe of their ability to inspire millions of people across the country to participate in the regenerative movement," says Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Anthropologie Group. "We're thrilled to kick off Earth Month by announcing this partnership, amplifying the essential work they are doing to protect our planet and combat climate change, and to motivate engagement across our community to do the same."

"It's been gratifying working together with the team at Anthropologie, feeling their passion for Regeneration as a solution for our health, and the health of our planet," says Evan Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Kiss the Ground. "We are genuinely excited to collaborate and engage their audience with this inspirational message. Together, we will make a very meaningful difference."

Anthropologie and Kiss the Ground will work together to generate awareness and involvement through collaborative programming. Through the partnership, Anthropologie has committed to an annual donation of $100,000 to Kiss the Ground, as well as offering their customers the opportunity to contribute through roundup at checkout donations in all Anthropologie stores across the globe throughout the month of April. With their donation, Anthropologie becomes one of Kiss the Ground's 10K Acreage Partners, where their donation will help to inspire and catalyze the transition of 10,000 acres of land into regenerative agriculture. The brand will engage with their employees through training, events, and volunteering opportunities, as well as host a series of in-store workshops for their customers in partnership with garden brand, Terrain .

Additionally, in celebration of Earth Month, Anthropologie will be announcing its first-ever regenerative cotton capsule collection . This line will reimagine existing customer favorites, now made with third-party certified regenerative cotton.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com ) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About Kiss the Ground

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the Los Angeles-based organization was founded in 2013 by Ryland Engelhart & Finian Makepeace and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.

In 2020, Big Picture Ranch released a groundbreaking documentary, Kiss the Ground, on Netflix. Narrated by Woody Harrelson and directed by Rebecca and Josh Tickell, the Kiss the Ground documentary has been viewed by over 10 million people. A follow-up documentary, Common Ground, is currently being screened at major venues throughout the United States.

