Terrain Announces Opening of Retail Experience at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

The home + garden brand has moved into the Garden's gift shop space

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie Group's home and garden brand, Terrain , and Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) announced today the opening of Terrain at Brooklyn Botanic Garden a new immersive retail experience located within BBG's storied 52-acre landscape. The partnership is rooted in a shared passion for horticulture and both partners' authority in their respective domains. It is the first store of its kind for Terrain and a new retail concept for a cultural institution such as BBG.

"We are thrilled to announce that Terrain is now open at the illustrious Brooklyn Botanic Garden," says Aaron Mutscheller, President of Anthropologie Living and Terrain. "The New York City region has long been a top ecommerce market for our brand, and we're delighted at the opportunity to invite our devoted customers to experience Terrain in-person. Our opening at BBG is another example of the unconventional ways we are looking to reach new customers, expand our retail footprint, and test in an urban setting for the first time."

Located in the Garden's Diane H. and Joseph S. Steinberg Visitor. Center (990 Washington Avenue), the 2700 sq. ft. store will offer a variety of unique plants, artisan gifts, and decor with the urban dweller and curious tourist in mind. Visitors can look forward to a seasonally changing assortment in sync with the changing landscape in the gardens surrounding the store, and items from local Brooklyn-based makers.

"Brooklyn Botanic Garden has long been a horticultural destination for locals and visitors alike; with our new partnership with Terrain, it is now a retail destination as a well," says Adrian Benepe, President and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. "We are looking forward to the opportunities—from the retail experience to design services to store programs, along with a first-rate selection of plants for Brooklynites to bring home to backyard gardens, balconies, or sunny windows—that this partnership will offer our members, our community, and new visitors."

In addition to the new retail experience, Design Services by Terrain will offer garden and floral expertise with a creative perspective for in-home, special events, and gifting needs for customers in the New York metro area. Design Services can range from custom plantings to home decor installations, party florals, and more.

"We are excited to launch our distinctive partnership with Brooklyn Botanic Garden. This one-of-a-kind, holistic celebration of nature gives us the opportunity to build upon the affinity and interests that the Terrain customer and the BBG visitor already share. We look forward to providing a space where visitors can apply their enthusiasm for gardening and the natural world, especially in urban settings, in meaningful ways," says Beth Smith, Terrain's Managing Director.

"Brooklyn Botanic Garden is delighted to introduce the Terrain experience to guests. We have long admired Terrain for its commitment to an elevated garden aesthetic that we think perfectly complements our dazzling collections," says Kathryn Glass, BBG's Chief of Marketing and Business Development.

The partnership between Terrain and BBG also aims to build upon the Garden's horticultural and educational mission through collaborative workshops and event programming throughout the year.

Address: 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Hours: Mon-Thurs: 8a-8p, Fri-Sun: 8a-6p Website: www.shopterrain.com Instagram: @shopterrain and @terrainatbrooklynbotanic

About Terrain

Terrain is a garden, home, and outdoor lifestyle brand created to serve as a local source of inspiration and curated products for the garden and home. In 2008, Terrain's flagship location opened in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania on the site of the historic J. Franklin Styer Nursery. Terrain is well-known for its elevated product offerings including diverse native plants, hand-picked planters, seasonal decor, outdoor lighting, and artisan made gifts. Its product assortment is designed to find beauty in natural imperfection and to enhance a life lived outdoors and in. Terrain has since expanded to offer an online shop and additional brick-and-mortar locations in Westport, CT, Devon, PA, and Doylestown, PA. In partnership with its sister brand, Anthropologie, Terrain introduced capsule shops in select Anthropologie & Co. stores in Walnut Creek, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles, CA and Bethesda, MD. In Spring 2024, Terrain will open a new capsule shop, Terrain at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens.

About Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Founded in 1910, Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) is an urban botanic garden that connects people to the world of plants, fostering delight and curiosity while inspiring an appreciation and sense of stewardship of the environment. Situated on 52 acres in the heart of Brooklyn and open year-round, the Garden is home to over 12,000 kinds of plants and more than 30 specialty gardens.

Media Contacts:

Diane Stulb, Terrain, [email protected]

Elizabeth Reina-Longoria, Brooklyn Botanic Garden: [email protected]

