Anthropologie Announces She's The First, A Global Non-Profit Focused On Girls' Education, As Key 2021 Philanthropic Partner

As part of Anthropologie's pledge to elevate the voices of girls and young women, the brand has committed to a yearlong partnership with the international non-profit who is at the forefront of advocating for girls' rights on a global scale. In celebration of Women's History Month, and the launch of this prominent partnership, Anthropologie will donate 1% of dress purchases in March to She's the First.

"She's the First has grown so much since its inception and evolved significantly over the past few years," said She's the First Co-Founders, and authors of "Impact", Christen Brandt and Tammy Tibbetts. "As we aim to expand our operations, we are so grateful to Anthropologie for selecting She's the First as a partner! Contributions from the 'Philanthropie' platform will help us double down on our work to strengthen girls' support systems and advocate for their rights. We're thrilled that Anthropologie has chosen to express their values in a partnership that uplifts girls and women globally, and we're so excited to partner with them to reach a whole new audience of creative changemakers and expand our impact on girls worldwide."

"Anthropologie celebrates women everyday—our customers, our employees, and the designers both big and small who make our brand one of a kind," said Hillary Super, Chief Executive Officer of Anthropologie. "In our commitment to nurturing the next generation of women leaders, we're thrilled to partner with such an influential organization and to support girls' education from New York to Nepal. It is truly remarkable what the She's the First team has been able to do for women worldwide, and we are thrilled to partner with them to extend their reach across the nation."

Throughout 2021, Anthropologie will highlight She's the First and provide opportunities for members of their community to drive their mission forward. In addition, today, in conjunction with their partnership announcement, Anthropologie has launched their #PowerOfFirsts campaign, where they aim to highlight women who were the first to do something in their family, in hopes to empower their community to recognize their own accomplishments and inspire others to achieve their goals.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About She's the First

She's the First (STF) fights for a world where every girl chooses her own future. This global nonprofit teams up with women-led, grassroots organizations to make sure girls are educated, respected, and heard. STF's efforts to strengthen ecosystems and advance advocacy for girls' rights have reached more than 167,000 girls, 100 organizations, and 240 practitioners over the past decade. STF is a member of Michelle Obama's Girls Opportunity Alliance and has been featured by numerous media outlets, including TODAY, MSNBC, Forbes, Fast Company, Glamour, Teen Vogue, and Marie Claire. Diane von Furstenberg has recognized STF with a DVF Award and Chelsea Clinton honored them at Clinton Global Initiative U.

