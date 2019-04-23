Anti-Crime Activist John Walsh to Speak at 2019 IDEMIA Public Security Conference in San Diego

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIATM, the global leader in Augmented IdentityTM, will be celebrating the ruby anniversary of the Annual Public Security Users Conference from April 30 to May 2. Victim's Rights Advocate and Host of CNN's The Hunt, John Walsh, will present the opening keynote address for the 40th anniversary of the conference.

"This year's Public Security Users Conference is a major milestone for IDEMIA as we celebrate 40 years of partnering with Law Enforcement agencies to help solve crimes by leveraging advanced technologies," said Donnie Scott, Senior Vice President, Public Security for North America at IDEMIA. "This is the only User Conference of its kind that has been running for this long and, with his nearly 40 years of dedication to victim's rights and advanced knowledge of law enforcement's work in the public security space, John Walsh is the perfect keynote speaker. We're looking forward to collaborating with our various public security customers to discuss how the latest technological advances can improve their mission outcomes."

John Walsh gained national recognition for his part in founding the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and currently serves as host of In Pursuit with John Walsh on the Investigation Discovery network. In addition to Walsh kicking off the conference, IDEMIA will be hosting customers from 38 states and 18 countries to discuss automated fingerprint identification systems, facial recognition and other biometric technologies and their impact on the public security and law enforcement communities. Working with the IDEMIA public security users' group, IDEMIA has gathered world-class subject matter experts and practitioners from North America to offer over 80+ hours of engaging presentations, hands-on training workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions over 3 days.

A leader in the public security space, IDEMIA has developed identification solutions using biometrics that have revolutionized the public security industry and are used by homeland security, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Many of these technologies will be on display at the conference in San Diego including:

Face Expert 2.0, a facial recognition tool that enables users to review still images, videos, and difficult to process images to better identify subjects. Its 3D modeling tool reconstructs a facial image from multiple partial views, while the image processing enhances poor quality pictures and non-frontal views.

Case AFIS, a latent examination system which brings the power of the large system to the convenience of a laptop. Case AFIS helps latent experts solve complex and difficult cases faster, by enabling examiners to search friction ridge evidence collected from crime scenes against known prints on a case by case basis.

MVI, a multi-video investigation platform which offers an easy and efficient user interface built on a set of video analytics. The purpose of MVI is to process and analyze large quantities of video data by detecting, recording and classifying the elements of interest: persons, faces, license plates, motion.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides trusted technology enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients in the Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

Press contacts:

Ryan Donough

Burson, Cohn & Wolfe

idemia@cohnwolfe.com

SOURCE IDEMIA