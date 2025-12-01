IDEMIA Public Security and MATARAT Holding Launch Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Transformation in Airports in Saudi Arabia

The signed Memorandum of Understanding aims to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless passenger journeys across airports in the Kingdom.

COURBEVOIE, France, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MATARAT Holding, which manages and develops 27 airports across Saudi Arabia, driving operational excellence, enhancing passenger experience, and leading digital transformation to position the Kingdom as a global aviation hub.

Formalized and signed at the Dubai Airshow, a major event in the aviation industry showcasing the latest in aerospace technology and innovation, the partnership aims to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and seamless passenger journeys across the kingdom, redefining the aviation experience in Saudi Arabia and making it smarter, safer, and more efficient for all.

In alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the collaboration reflects MATARAT Holding's leadership in driving innovation and smart airport solutions, supported by IDEMIA Public Security's trusted biometric technologies to further elevate efficiency and traveler satisfaction across the Kingdom's airports.

"At IDEMIA Public Security, our commitment to building a safer world through trusted innovation has never been stronger," said Tim Ferris, Global Head, Travel & Transport, IDEMIA Public Security. "Partnering with MATARAT Holding marks a pivotal step in advancing digital transformation and creating a future of seamless passenger journeys across Saudi Arabia, and we're proud to be part of that evolution."

Under the agreement, IDEMIA Public Security and MATARAT Holding will explore potential collaboration across several key areas:

Providing technical expertise and consultation in identity verification, biometrics, and smart travel solutions to foster innovation. Advanced Platform Development: Cooperating on the technical development of MATARAT's electronic platforms to support a modernized, integrated aviation infrastructure.

IDEMIA Public Security's biometric travel solutions are trusted worldwide to streamline border operations, enhance decision-making, and deliver personalized digital passenger journeys. To learn more about IDEMIA Public Security's travel and transport solutions, click here.

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 12,500 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every day, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.





IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access, and citizen protection.

For more information, please visit www.idemia.com.

