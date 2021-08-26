Anti-Hunger Campaign No Kid Hungry Releases Micro-Documentary Series and Unveils Murals Across the Country to Inspire Public to #RebuildWith No Kid Hungry

"The pandemic has been devastating for American kids and families, and too many will feel the impact of this crisis well into the future. This crisis revealed how critical strong meals programs are for kids and families. That work must continue," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "As we look ahead, rebuilding starts when every kid in every community has access to the food they need. We all have a part to play, and our hope is to make it as simple as possible to contribute, like when you donate to No Kid Hungry, or dine or shop with brands that support our work, you can help make that a reality."

During the crisis - and in the long recovery ahead - No Kid Hungry is helping schools and communities get the food, support and equipment they need to feed children. To bring awareness to the 'Rebuilding' effort, the non-profit campaign is working with artists in five communities across the country to develop and produce large-scale murals launching today in Atlanta, GA, followed by Queens, NY (Aug. 31), Los Angeles, CA (Sept. 8), Washington, D.C. (Sept. 17) and Detroit, MI (Sept. 24). The murals are inspired by and embody the perspective of local children on how they were affected by the pandemic and their vision for a better future.

No Kid Hungry is also using these murals as inspiration for a five-part micro-documentary series, bringing to light the stories behind these communities. The five-part series will tell the stories of what life has been like in the wake of the pandemic for local families and kids and how schools and community groups revamped their efforts to feed their communities in times of crisis and beyond. The micro-documentaries will be released in tandem with each mural launch throughout the campaign, with the first one released today. It can be viewed on the campaign website, as well as across No Kid Hungry's social channels.

To help rebuild with No Kid Hungry and its partners, consumers can help raise funds and awareness for kids in need by participating in select partner promotions and dining or shopping with brands that support No Kid Hungry's work, or sharing social media posts about the initiative.

No Kid Hungry is proud to rebuild with more than 50 participating brands to get kids the meals they need during this crisis and beyond, including: Citi, Arby's Foundation, Checkers & Rally's, Denny's, General Mills Big G Cereals, Habit Burger Grill, Hickory Farms, Humana, Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats, Noodles & Company, and The Popeyes Foundation. Available promotions range from coupons and discounts to special limited-time items benefitting No Kid Hungry.

For a complete list of participating partners and promotions, and to learn all the ways to rebuild with No Kid Hungry, visit NoKidHungry.org/Rebuild, and follow #RebuildWith on social to join the conversation on how to rebuild a better future for America's kids.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

