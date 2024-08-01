CEOs Across Industries Join No Kid Hungry to Help Close the Summer Hunger Gap

Iconic Brands like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Denny's, Inspire Brands, Fogo de Chão, Jack in the Box, Macy's, Inc. and Tropical Smoothie Cafe Pioneering the Effort

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No Kid Hungry, a national campaign focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S. announced today the CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger, a national movement uniting CEOs across industries to help increase the reach of summer meals programs from 2.8 to 30 million children. CEOs and top executives who are among the first to champion the effort include: Christine Barone, CEO & President, Dutch Bros Coffee; Paul Brown, Co-Founder & CEO, Inspire Brands; Noah Glass, Founder & CEO, Olo; Darin Harris, CEO, Jack in the Box; Barry McGowan, CEO, Fogo de Chão; Danny Meyer, Founder & Executive Chairman, Union Square Hospitality Group; Brian Niccol, Chairman & CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill; Tony Spring, Chairman & CEO, Macy's, Inc.; Kelli Valade, President & CEO, Denny's and Charles Watson, CEO, Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Photo provided by No Kid Hungry

One in five kids in America lives with hunger. And for children who rely on free or reduced priced meals at school, summer can be the hungriest time of year. A recent survey revealed that 41% of parents struggle in some way to provide food for their household when kids are out of school. Without access to nutrition during the summer months, it is that much harder for kids to return to school ready to learn.

"Feeding children and feeding our communities should be a top priority," says Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. "As a food industry veteran, I understand the value of making sure people have enough to eat. That's why I'm proud to unite behind the CEO pledge to end summer hunger. There is strength in numbers and together, we can make sure every child in America is fed. Join us in this critical mission."

Edelman's 2024 Trust Barometer Report reveals that 62% of people expect CEOs to address societal issues. Pledge champions understand that. These top executives are putting their competitive spirit aside to help tackle hunger by 1) Mobilizing their brands and industries to help No Kid Hungry raise $50M over the next three years, 2) Lending their time and influence to raise awareness and 3) Advocating for change by celebrating and supporting policies that ensure kids have access to food all year-round.

"As business leaders, we have a shared responsibility to build a nation where every child is set up for success, and that starts with making sure they are nourished," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. "This is not just a moral imperative but it's also a strategic vision that drives our entire network of franchises to raise funds for No Kid Hungry. I am honored to join my peers to help rewrite history and make summer hunger a thing of the past."

Thanks to bipartisan legislation long advocated for by No Kid Hungry, 30 million children stand to benefit from the USDA's new and monumental changes to the summer meals program. Traditional summer meals programs were only reaching 13% of the kids that needed them due to accessibility barriers like transportation.

The new programs offer flexible options like multi-day meal distribution and deliveries that reach kids in remote and rural areas. Secondly, eligible families will receive $120 in grocery benefits for each eligible child. No Kid Hungry is leading the effort to roll out these changes and is planning on raising and investing $50 million over the next three years to help schools, community organizations and state agencies get the resources they need to implement the new programs this and every year.

"The expansion of the summer meals program is a huge win, but summer hunger will only end if local communities have the resources to implement these new programs" said Kelli Valade, Denny's president and CEO. "I'm excited to build on our fourteen-year partnership with No Kid Hungry and our love of feeding people to make sure our nation's children have the summers they deserve – free of hunger. I call on my peers to join us – the time is now."

"No Kid Hungry's promise is that every child in every community gets the nutrition they need year-round," said Anne Filipic, CEO at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We have a monumental opportunity to address the longstanding challenge of summer hunger and are inspired by our pledge champions who recognize the importance of using their resources and influence to help us meet this moment."

The restaurant industry leaders that make up No Kid Hungry's Dine Advisory Board are the architects behind the CEO pledge. They are rallying the industry to raise half of the needed investment - $25 million over the next three years. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/ceopledge.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

