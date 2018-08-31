Anti-slip Additives Market Worth $444.7 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Anti-slip Additives Market by Type (Aluminium Oxide, Silica, Others (Polymer Grits/Beads, Pulverized Plastic, Crushed Glass)), Application (Construction Flooring, Marine Deck), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is estimated to be USD 355.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 444.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023. The rise in population is one of the prime factors for the increase in demand for livable area/flooring, leading to an increased demand for anti-slip additives used in flooring. The increasing focus toward home decor and improving lifestyles of consumers are also boosting the use of anti-slip floors to ensure adherence to enhanced safety measures. Moreover, the population shift from rural to urban areas in the world has further elevated the growth rate. The rise in population coupled with the increasing urbanization is expected to drive the demand for anti-slip additives.

Browse 87 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 128 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Anti-Slip Additives Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-slip-additive-market-139762995.html

Silica type segment to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

Based on type, the global Anti-Slip Additives Market has been segmented into aluminum oxide, silica, and others. The others segment includes pulverized plastic, crushed glass, polymer grits/beads, waxes, etc. The silica segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth rate is attributed to the stringent environmental regulations regarding the use of greener products. Silica-based anti-slip additives are used either in powder or water-based forms which adhere to the environmental safety norms regarding less use of toxic solvent-borne products.

Marine deck application segment to witness the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

Based on application, the global Anti-Slip Additives Market has been segmented into construction flooring, marine deck, and others. The marine deck segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of operations by shipping companies on a global scale and increase in ship sizes are the major factors expected to help increase the demand for anti-slip additives in the maritime industry.

APAC to be the fastest-growing market for anti-slip additives during the forecast period

Among regions, APAC has the busiest ports where a significant amount of seaborne business take place. These ports are also maintenance hubs for ships that demand anti-slip additives. The Anti-Slip Additives Market in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is mainly attributed to increasing trade activities, rising infrastructural developments in the shipping industry (in the form of growing network of ports), and growing use of less toxic products in APAC countries, such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China.

BYK Chemie GmbH (Germany), PPG Industries, INC. (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Rust-Oleum Corporation (US), and Vexcon Chemicals (Japan) are some of the leading players in the global Anti-Slip Additives Market.

