Antimicrobial Additives Market Worth $3.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial additives market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.62 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. Rising demand from various end-use industries, such as healthcare, packaging, and food and beverage is driving the market growth. These three end-use industries accounted for a market share of 65.9% in terms of revenue in 2017.

Key suggestions from the report:

Healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest growing end-use segment. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, in terms of revenue, on account of increasing manufacturing of medical devices

Plastics segment captured the highest market share of 35.0%, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Extensive use in soap dispensers, food containers, surgical products, and breathing devices is anticipated to drive the demand over the forecast period

The antimicrobial additives output in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period with China and India being the top markets

Inorganic additives are predicted to account for a market share of 55.9% in terms of volume by 2025. Significant demand for silver-based, copper-based, and zinc-based additives is anticipated to drive the segment in the forthcoming years

Key companies operating in the antimicrobial additives market are NanoBioMatters Industries S.L.; BASF SE; A. Schulman, Inc.; Clariant AG; and RTP Company. Most companies are making effort to provide superior quality products and to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2016 , BASF introduced MasterLife AMA 100, an antimicrobial admixture for improving the protection of concrete structures against damage.

Read 119 page research report with TOC on "Antimicrobial Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Application (Plastics, Pulps & Coatings), By End Use (Packaging, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antimicrobial-additives-market

Antimicrobial additives are increasingly used in the production of medical devices such as sheaths, guidewires, access systems, guiding catheters, diagnostic catheters, and thrombectomy devices to prevent the microbial growth. High occurrence of diseases coupled with geriatric population, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy dietary habits can further fuel demand for these devices, which in turn is anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

Inorganic additives are expected to gain significant prominence over the years to come owing to their use in a broader range of materials and applications, including paints, coatings, textiles, and polymers over organic additives. They also have excellent protection capabilities. For instance inorganic additives, such as copper salts provide antimicrobial protection in preservative and sterilized applications, with underlying substrates or layers being paints, coatings, and polymers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapidly growing healthcare sector and dominant packaging industry are expected to propel the product utilization in the region. The U.S. has been a significant consumer of antimicrobial additives on a global scale for many years. High demand for advanced medical services due to the availability of reimbursement coverage and actively developed healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors driving the market growth in the healthcare segment.

Competitive landscape of the antimicrobial additives market reflects a number of companies currently investing in research & development of new products to enhance their market position. Since the past few years, there has been a considerable increase in product innovation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global antimicrobial additives market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Antimicrobial Additives Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Organic



Inorganic

Antimicrobial Additives Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Plastics



Paints & Coatings



Pulp & Paper



Others

Antimicrobial Additives End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Healthcare



Packaging



Food & Beverages



Construction



Automotive



Others

Antimicrobial Additives Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

