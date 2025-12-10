Antinol Plus Leads National Pet Wellness Initiative to Help Keep Dogs Active and Relieve Joint Discomfort This Winter

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antinol Plus is being spotlighted in Mediaplanet's Pet Wellness campaign, launching today in USA TODAY and online. The campaign aims to support pet owners with trusted information and practical tools to help their pets stay active, healthy, and comfortable year-round, especially as colder weather approaches.

With winter approaching, many pet owners notice their dogs slowing down or appearing stiff after rest. Joint issues are extremely common, affecting 1 in 5 dogs, and rising sharply to 80 percent in senior dogs. Since joint health directly influences a dog's energy levels, confidence, and overall well-being, recognizing early signs and taking proactive steps are important parts of long-term care.

The Pet Wellness campaign highlights how small lifestyle choices can make a meaningful difference for dogs of all ages. These adjustments include staying consistent with light, daily exercise, keeping an eye on weight to reduce unnecessary stress on joints, and creating a safer indoor environment with added traction in high-traffic areas. These habits become especially important during the winter months, when colder temperatures can make joint discomfort more noticeable.

To reinforce these habits, many pet owners look to proven, natural supplements. Antinol Plus is featured in the campaign for its natural composition and clinical research demonstrating its effectiveness. The supplement contains a proprietary blend of green-lipped mussel oil and krill oil, delivering more than 90 beneficial fatty acids and antioxidants. These nutrients work together to support a healthy inflammatory response, which plays a central role in joint function and mobility.

Dr. Lisa Lippman, veterinarian and Antinol Plus ambassador, shared "Antinol Plus is a natural and effective way to relieve joint pain and support overall joint health. I recommend it for dogs of all ages, whether they are young and active and need proactive joint support, or for older dogs experiencing stiffness and mobility issues."

Pet owners have also seen meaningful improvements. Sophie S., the owner of a senior dog, shared "This has turned our dog's life around. He always had joint problems, and now at almost 10 years old, he runs around like a puppy again."

Antinol Plus has earned trust among both veterinarians and pet owners because it

Has shown in clinical studies to improve mobility in as little as four weeks

Works two weeks faster than the leading competitor

Provides support for dogs at all life stages, from active young dogs to seniors with reduced mobility

By incorporating Antinol Plus into their routine, families can help improve mobility, reduce discomfort, and support a more active lifestyle for their dogs this winter and beyond.

You can read more about Antinol Plus in the Pet Wellness campaign, featured today in USA TODAY and online.

About Antinol® Plus

Antinol® Plus is a leading joint health supplement trusted by veterinarians and pet parents to naturally support joint health and mobility in dogs and cats. Backed by more than 40 years of research and four clinical studies, Antinol® Plus delivers proven, effective joint care for pets at every stage of life. Its patented blend of Green-Lipped Mussel oil and Antarctic krill provides a unique source of essential fatty acids not found in any other product. Antinol® Plus bears the NASC quality seal and is exclusively distributed in North America by Pet HealthWorks — a company committed to advancing pet health through premium supplements.

