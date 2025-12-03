"Careers in Healthcare" Highlights Pathways to Support an Overextended Healthcare System

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet is proud to launch "Careers in Healthcare," a national campaign designed to inspire and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals at a time when the system needs it most.

View PDF Careers in Healthcare

With workforce shortages impacting hospitals, clinics, public health departments, and education programs nationwide, this campaign addresses the urgent need to recruit, train, and support future providers across all disciplines. The goal: to strengthen the healthcare workforce, bolster public health infrastructure, and improve patient outcomes for communities across the country.

The campaign features expert insights from leading organizations shaping the future of health education and workforce development, including the American Association of Colleges of Podiatric Medicine, American Physician Scientists Association, National League for Nursing, American Public Health Association, American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, HOSA–Future Health Professionals, and the Rural Nurse Organization and features paid content from Purdue University and Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine.

It also elevates the perspectives of creators and clinicians like Dr. Adam Goodcoff and Dr. Joel Bervell, who share real-world advice on pursuing training, navigating educational pathways, and finding purpose in a healthcare career.

From clinical roles and nursing pathways to public health leadership and physician-scientist training, "Careers in Healthcare" provides readers with actionable guidance on the degrees, certifications, and career routes that support a stronger and more resilient health system.

This campaign serves as a resource for students, early-career professionals, and career changers — reinforcing that now is the time to pursue a calling in healthcare. As workforce fatigue and burnout continue to strain the system, investing in new talent is essential to protecting public health and ensuring accessible, high-quality care for all.

The print component of "Careers in Healthcare" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today and will also be shared at select National League for Nursing Leadership Institute meetings.

To explore the full campaign, visit: www.educationandcareernews.com/campaign/careers-in-healthcare/

Company Contact

Liam Courtney

[email protected]

SOURCE Mediaplanet