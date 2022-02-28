Antiques, Gardens, and Design Tips! Iconic Designer Bunny Williams Reveals Newest Home Garden Furniture for Ballard Designs

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How To Decorate omnichannel retailer, Ballard Designs, reveals a new outdoor product collection this spring designed by beloved American interior and garden designer, Bunny Williams.

The furniture and décor company recently co-sponsored Nashville's Antiques & Garden Show 2022, a top design event of the year, and Williams was a featujousered speaker there amidst a show filled with trade dealers and beautiful gardens.

Bunny Williams designed this Kent Weather Teak Outdoor Gazebo Arbor for Ballard Designs 2022 spring furniture and decor collection. Ballard Designs president Karen Mooney (L) discusses gardens and the new spring outdoor furniture and decor collection with designer and garden expert Bunny Williams at the Nashville Antiques & Garden Show 2022.

Ballard president Karen Mooney caught up with the prestigious designer at the Nashville Show to discuss her new outdoor décor collection. Williams spoke fondly of her home garden furniture designed exclusively for Ballard and discussed her favorite outdoor décor ideas for this season.

"Gardening is so much a part of the interior – the indoor-outdoor connection is so important," relates designer Bunny Williams. "I wanted a garden, but I knew little about it so when I started, I followed a plan."

She continues, "So much is what goes along with the garden - the plants are one thing, but the containers are important too, and they can be hard to find. That's what inspires this collection."

Some of the designer's top tips for outdoor décor include:

Provide an entryway into a garden with an arbor, like the Kent Weathered Teak Gazebo Arbor. According to Williams, "It's a piece of architecture and gives structure and height in a garden. It's a wonderful feeling to step through it and be led from one space to another."

According to Williams, Use an outdoor planter box. They give added height while still being low enough for annuals in the summer and are versatile enough to use throughout the different seasons – the Bunny Williams Shipman Raised Planter Box would be a great option!

would be a great option! Take the garden to the next level with the Bunny Williams Wood Creek Round Plant Stand or any outdoor plant stand to make an arrangement of plants more visually interesting with height variations. Williams says, "I find that when my plants in containers are all lined up on the ground, they are not as interesting as when I have them elevated at different heights… I've introduced some new plant stands."

or any outdoor plant stand to make an arrangement of plants more visually interesting with height variations. Williams says, Protect plants and their space with garden hose guides, such as the Bunny Williams Riverton Garden Hose Guide. "I have the hose guards in the corners of each of my plant beds so that when I water, it keeps the hose out of the dirt in the garden and from harming the plants and knocking over the hydrangeas!" Williams shares.

Williams shares. For outdoor containers, Williams recommends sticking to a color palette. She relates that it's more soothing when the colors are consistent – so the plants are the star of the show!

For more of Ballard's offerings of outdoor and indoor décor for spring visit BallardDesigns.com.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor as well as How To Decorate advice from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color, and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®.

