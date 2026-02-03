ANTONYAN MIRANDA EXPANDS LEGAL SERVICES FOR SPANISH- AND RUSSIAN-SPEAKING COMMUNITIES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

San Diego Law Firm Enhances Access to Family Law, Employment Law, and Personal Injury For Immigrant Families

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonyan Miranda, LLP, a San Diego–based family law, employment law, and personal injury litigation firm, announces the expansion of its legal services for Spanish-speaking and Russian-speaking clients across Southern California, reinforcing the firm's commitment to accessible, culturally competent legal representation.

Antonyan Miranda's expanded services are designed to support individuals and families who prefer to communicate in Spanish or Russian when navigating complex legal matters, including divorce, child custody, domestic violence, employment disputes, and personal injury claims. By eliminating language barriers, the firm ensures that clients clearly understand their legal rights, options, and strategy at every stage of the legal process.

"Clear communication is essential to effective legal representation," said Ilona Antonyan, Founding Partner, Certified Family Law Specialist, and a fluent Russian speaker. "When Russian-speaking clients can communicate directly with their attorney in their native language, it removes uncertainty and allows them to make informed decisions during some of the most important moments of their lives."

To support Spanish-speaking and Russian-speaking communities, Antonyan Miranda has implemented language-accessible legal resources, adapted internal systems, and staffed attorneys fluent in Spanish and Russian. These enhancements allow the firm to deliver legal guidance that is not only accurate and strategic, but also culturally informed and linguistically precise.

The firm's Spanish- and Russian-speaking attorneys represent clients in a broad range of matters, including family law litigation, divorce proceedings, child custody disputes, domestic violence cases, employment law claims, and personal injury lawsuits. By offering bilingual legal services, Antonyan Miranda strengthens access to justice for diverse communities throughout San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County.

"Legal challenges are already stressful — language should never be an additional obstacle," said Timothy Miranda, Founding Partner, Certified Family Law Specialist, and a fluent Spanish speaker. "Our Spanish-speaking clients deserve direct, prepared, and confident legal representation, and this expansion reflects our commitment to serving them at the highest level."

Founded in 2015, Antonyan Miranda, LLP is recognized throughout California for high-stakes family law litigation, employment law advocacy, and personal injury representation. The firm's expanded multilingual legal services further establish Antonyan Miranda as a trusted legal resource for Spanish-speaking and Russian-speaking communities in Southern California. www.antonyanmiranda.com

Sobre Antonyan Miranda, LLP

Antonyan Miranda, LLP es un bufete de abogados con sede en San Diego que representa a clientes en casos de derecho familiar, derecho laboral y lesiones personales en toda California. El despacho es reconocido por su litigio estratégico en casos de alto conflicto y por ofrecer representación legal directa en español y ruso, garantizando que los clientes comprendan plenamente sus derechos, opciones y estrategias legales.

О юридической фирме Antonyan Miranda, LLP

Antonyan Miranda, LLP — юридическая фирма из Сан-Диего, представляющая клиентов по делам семейного права, трудовых споров и компенсации вреда по всей Калифорнии. Фирма известна ведением сложных судебных процессов и предоставляет юридическую помощь на русском и испанском языках, обеспечивая полное понимание клиентами своих прав, возможных решений и правовой стратегии.

CONTACT: Patrick Froehlke, [email protected], 619-696-1100

SOURCE Antonyan Miranda, LLP