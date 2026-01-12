ANUA Announces Early Teaser of KPop Demon Hunters Collaboration

ANUA signals the next big wave of KPop Demon Hunters excitement with the first teaser of its 2026 global collaboration. As Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters continues to dominate culture and fan communities worldwide, ANUA will join the expanding universe with a story-driven campaign launching February 2026—bringing emotional awakening, character-inspired concepts, and immersive beauty experiences to fans around the world.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you thought the K-Pop Demon Hunters momentum was slowing down, think again. As the global phenomenon continues to electrify audiences, ANUA is excited to share an early teaser of its upcoming collaboration with Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters —a multi-chapter, year-long creative program and product collection officially launching in February 2026.

As the KPop Demon Hunters universe expands beyond the screen, ANUA will bring its own world of gentle, yet effective skincare, offering fans new ways to connect with the characters and themes they love. This partnership will explore emotional storytelling, transformative beauty rituals, and immersive touchpoints that bridge fandom and skincare in a way that has never been seen before.

"KPop Demon Hunters has ignited a cultural wave that continues to rise across the globe," said ANUA CEO Yi. "At ANUA, we believe beauty is most meaningful when it connects to inner balance and emotional awakening. This collaboration allows us to merge those values with a universe that resonates deeply with fans everywhere. We cannot wait to share what we've been building."

While full campaign details remain under wraps until next month, the collaboration is already generating buzz internally and among select retail partners. With KPop Demon Hunters' cultural momentum accelerating globally, anticipation is building around how ANUA will interpret and activate the universe through story-driven skincare moments, hero character spotlights, and collectible-inspired fan engagement.

About ANUA:

Launched in 2019, ANUA is a Korean skincare brand committed to developing targeted solutions for diverse skin concerns through the power of carefully selected natural and dermatological ingredients. Every formulation is designed to address real skin concerns while delivering visible, satisfying results for all skin types. Featuring carefully selected active ingredients like heartleaf, peach, green lemon, and birch, ANUA blends research, innovation, and sustainability to provide skincare that is safe, effective, and eco-conscious. With a focus on both customer needs and environmental responsibility, ANUA continues to refine its products and expand its offerings to help everyone achieve healthy, radiant skin.

ABOUT KPOP DEMON HUNTERS:

From directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who, when they aren't selling out stadiums, use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.

