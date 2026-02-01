ANUA Officially Launches Global Collaboration with Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anua officially launches its global collaboration with Netflix's most popular film KPop Demon Hunters, marking the beginning of a year-long partnership that brings together Kpop storytelling, next-generation skincare, and global youth culture. Inspired by the film's iconic moments, the campaign reframes skincare as both protection and empowerment, uniting emotional storytelling with gentle, yet effective formulas designed to let natural skin glow shine through.

Image Courtesy of Anua

The collaboration launches in February with a curated selection of products centred on glow, protection, and recovery, including the ANUA CERAMIDE BARRIER COLLAGEN MASK and ANUA VITA BRIGHTENING COLLAGEN MASK, alongside the ANUA ULTRA-THIN SPOT COVER PATCH and a Derpy Tiger Acrylic Key Ring, which will be offered as a special Gift With Purchase during the launch period. The Sunscreen lineup, featuring ANUA ZERO CAST MOISTURIZING FINISH SUNSCREEN 50mL, ANUA INVISIBLE MATTE FINISH SUNSCREEN 50mL, and ANUA INVISIBLE GLOW FINISH SUNSCREEN STICK, will also be available as part of the February release. The Acne Patch will be available in a standard box version beginning in February, followed by a collectible case edition in March.

In the United States, the collaboration will follow a phased retail rollout, with a strong emphasis on the in-store experience. Beginning February 1, the collection will be available across key digital channels, including Ulta.com, Amazon, Anua's official site, and TikTok Shop, followed by a nationwide in-store rollout at all Ulta Beauty locations on February 15, bringing the collaboration to approximately 1,500 stores across the country. As a brick-and-mortar benefit, Ulta Beauty will also offer a single-sheet Honmoon Mask format, designed for easy, grab-and-go purchase in stores. Limited-edition bundles featuring exclusive photocards will be available online as part of the collaboration experience.

The partnership unfolds across multiple phases throughout 2026, beginning with the official launch and early storytelling in spring, followed by a main campaign push from April through June centered on Sun Care and supported by large-scale PR, influencer partnerships, and digital activations. The collaboration continues into fall with a seasonal focus on moisturizer, followed by limited-edition holiday sets. It concludes in winter with the release of Holiday Editions and an Advent Calendar, positioning the partnership as a year-end cultural moment.

About Anua:

Launched in 2019, Anua is a Korean skincare brand committed to developing targeted solutions for diverse skin concerns through the power of carefully selected natural and dermatological ingredients. Every formulation is designed to address real skin concerns while delivering visible, satisfying results for all skin types. Featuring carefully selected active ingredients like heartleaf, peach, green lemon, and birch, Anua blends research, innovation, and sustainability to provide skincare that is safe, effective, and eco-conscious. With a focus on both customer needs and environmental responsibility, Anua continues to refine its products and expand its offerings to help everyone achieve healthy, radiant skin.

ABOUT KPOP DEMON HUNTERS:

From directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars HUNTR/X, who, when they aren't selling out stadiums, use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.

