ANUA SPOTLIGHTS ITS NEWEST PDRN PRODUCT INNOVATION WITH LAUNCH EVENT IN NEW YORK CITY

The K-beauty brand unveils the newest addition to its PDRN lineup, the PDRN 100 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Capsule Mist, through an immersive, makeup-forward experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anua , the Korean skincare brand known for its gentle yet results-driven formulations, hosted an exclusive launch event in New York City celebrating the continued expansion of its PDRN product lineup in the U.S. market. Titled UNLOCK THE PDRN: BLUE CAPSULE MYTHOLOGY, the private, invite-only gathering debuted Anua's PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray , the newest innovation within the brand's growing PDRN collection.

Ariel Tejada at Anua's 'Unlock The PDRN' Event in New York City. Image Courtesy of Anua.

Already recognized in Korea and gaining momentum globally, PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide) is a regenerative skincare ingredient derived from salmon DNA and rooted in advanced K-beauty science. While awareness of PDRN is still emerging among U.S. consumers, the ingredient is known for supporting skin vitality, moisture retention, and barrier health. With this latest launch, Anua continues to build on its existing PDRN portfolio, introducing the ingredient in a mist format designed to seamlessly integrate into modern skincare and makeup routines.

The PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray is formulated with Anua's proprietary PDRN capsule technology, featuring micro "blue capsules" that burst upon application to deliver instant hydration and a clear, dewy glow. Lightweight yet deeply moisturizing, the mist is designed to be used before, during, and after makeup, positioning it as a complexion-perfecting essential for smooth, luminous, long-lasting results.

The evening brought together approximately 100 top beauty insiders, including celebrity makeup artists, U.S. beauty influencers, TikTok Shop affiliates, and industry professionals. A key highlight of the event was a live demonstration led by celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada, known for his work with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Lisa. Tejada showcased how the PDRN Collagen Glow Facial Serum Spray can be layered throughout makeup application to achieve milky, glowy, camera-ready skin.

Guests explored a series of interactive activations, including hands-on product consultations, touch-up stations featuring Anua's full PDRN lineup, and custom DIY experiences inspired by the brand's signature Blue Capsule motif.

The launch event also unveiled event-exclusive merchandise and limited-edition gifts, reinforcing the PDRN Facial Serum Spray as a coveted new essential within Anua's growing PDRN portfolio.

Customers can shop the PDRN Collection, including the PDRN 100 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Capsule Mist, at Anua.com and on select retailers, including Amazon and Ulta.com .

About Anua:

Launched in 2019, Anua is a Korean skincare brand committed to developing targeted solutions for diverse skin concerns through the power of carefully selected natural and dermatological ingredients. Every formulation is designed to address real skin concerns while delivering visible, satisfying results for all skin types. Featuring carefully selected active ingredients like heartleaf, peach, green lemon, and birch, Anua blends research, innovation, and sustainability to provide skincare that is safe, effective, and eco-conscious. With a focus on both customer needs and environmental responsibility, Anua continues to refine its products and expand its offerings to help everyone achieve healthy, radiant skin.

