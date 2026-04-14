Empire Solar Eliminates All Bot Traffic and Restores Lead Quality with Anura

MIDDLETOWN, Del., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Solar, a residential solar installer helping homeowners lower energy costs, eliminated all fraudulent lead traffic by integrating Anura's real-time ad fraud solution. Within the first week of implementation, bot submissions dropped to zero, which allows Empire Solar's call center and ad platforms to focus exclusively on real homeowner demand.

As Empire Solar scaled its digital marketing efforts, bots increasingly flooded lead forms with fake submissions. At peak levels, bot traffic accounted for as much as 40% of daily leads, wasting ad spend, overwhelming the call center, and causing advertising platforms to optimize toward invalid conversions. Manual filtering methods couldn't keep pace, and fake leads continued to slow growth.

"My team hasn't seen a bot lead in two years." - Mike Kusmann, Marketing Director at Empire Solar Post this

To address the issue, Empire Solar implemented Anura to evaluate and block fraudulent traffic in real-time, stopping bots before they could submit lead forms and corrupt conversion data. The integration was quick, and improvements in lead quality were immediate.

"Anura is one of my favorite tools in our tech stack," said Mike Kusmann, Marketing Director at Empire Solar. "My team hasn't seen a bot lead in two years, and our call center can focus entirely on real homeowners."

With Anura in place, Empire Solar unlocked measurable improvements across its lead program:

100% drop in bot submissions within the first week. Fake leads were eliminated as soon as Anura went live.

Improved call center efficiency. Sales teams no longer wasted time chasing fake inquiries.

Better ad optimization. Platforms began learning from real conversions, improving campaign performance.

Several years into the partnership, bot traffic remains virtually non-existent, protecting Empire Solar's marketing investments and operational resources as fraudulent activity continues to rise across digital advertising.

By leveraging Anura's ad fraud detection solution, Empire Solar now operates with confidence, ensuring every lead represents a real homeowner and every marketing dollar supports real growth.

About Anura

Anura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating bots, malware, AI-assisted fraud and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud, helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit www.anura.io.

About Empire Solar

Empire Solar is a residential solar installer helping homeowners upgrade their homes with solar and battery technology, often with no money down. By replacing traditional electric bills with lower monthly payments, Empire Solar enables customers to produce and store their own power while gaining long-term energy savings. The company also provides additional home upgrades, including battery backup, roofing, tree removal, and electrical improvements. For more information, visit www.empiresolarny.com.

Media Contact:

Linda McCauley

[email protected]

SOURCE Anura Solutions