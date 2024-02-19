Anyline Unveils Autonomous Drone Scanning Technology for Enhanced Warehouse Inventory Management

Seeking to improve its inventory management process across multiple, large warehouse locations, Mondi tested several technology options including handheld RFID and camera scanners. A breakthrough was achieved when the company engaged Anyline to apply its mobile data capture technology within DJI Mini 3 Pro drones.

"Taking inventory in a warehouse using autonomous drones was an exciting challenge and we were happy to partner with Anyline to make it a reality," says Rainer Steffl, CIO at Mondi. "After several months of testing, problem solving and integrating with our backend systems, we have successfully counted our first full warehouse, proving the technology a success."

Prior to using barcode scanning drones, multiple workers used forklifts to manually lift two people at a time to scan inventory across large warehouses, sometimes only once per year. This process involves working at heights and, due to the need for space and extra safety measures, had to be done with overtime outside of warehouse operating hours. Now, a single drone operator can scan all the inventory isle-by-isle in a warehouse during operating hours. The new modern process is safer, very accurate and alleviates a mandatory after-hours full warehouse count all at once.

"Both Anyline and Mondi are passionate about innovation," says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder at Anyline. "We are proud to be a part of this project, which is redefining what is technologically possible in inventory management but can also be applied across other industries. We look forward to continuing to work with Mondi and other organizations redefining expectations and inspiring others to innovate and transform the way they work."

For more information or to explore similar collaboration opportunities with Anyline, interested parties can visit Anyline's website or contact its customer support team directly.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain – from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by frontline workers at leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline's mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data collected is processed and stored securely. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

Contacts

Anyline

Jon Stotts, [email protected]

Sr. PR and Communications Manager

Tiny Mighty Communications

Taylor Peterson, [email protected]

Elizabeth McCarthy, [email protected]

SOURCE Anyline