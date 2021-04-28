AnyRoad Appoints Prominent Experts to New Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad , the leader in Experience Relationship Management (ERM), today announced the appointment of industry veterans Francisco Crespo, Krish Mantripragada and Karen Katz to its newly formed advisory board. With decades of combined experience in the retail, CPG and customer experience industries, the advisory board, which will grow over time, plays an integral role in shaping AnyRoad's product strategy and overall growth.

A vast majority (87 percent) of AnyRoad's customers plan to restart in-person experiences by June 2021. As this reopening of the economy accelerates, brands need to rethink how they leverage experiences to engage consumers, drive loyalty and grow revenue. The advisory board works directly with AnyRoad's leadership team and Board of Directors to develop solutions that better serve customers and allow brands to leverage the data and insights required to deliver transformative experiences at scale, whether virtual, in-person or hybrid.

The inaugural members of AnyRoad's advisory board are:

Francisco Crespo has more than 30 years of experience in the CPG industry having recently retired as Chief Growth Officer of the Coca-Cola company. In this three-decade tenure at the company, Crespo most recently led Coca-Cola's global marketing, corporate strategy, and customer and commercial leadership teams to create a consolidated team with a clear mandate for driving global growth. Previously, Crespo successfully led the expansion of Coca-Cola's total beverage portfolio in key Latin American markets like Brazil, Argentina and Chile and also as President of Mexico. He now serves as a trusted advisor for companies like Boston Consulting Group, Intouch.com, Olvin and o9 Solutions.

Dr. Krish Mantripragada is an innovative and entrepreneurial senior executive who has spent over two decades building software solutions at multiple pioneering and leading companies. Over his career he has helped create new product categories, scaled businesses, built teams from the ground up and had two successful IPOs. He currently serves as the chief product officer at Seismic, leading the company's overall product innovation, development and operations. Previously, Krish was EVP & Chief Product Officer of Medallia where he was responsible for the vision, roadmap and delivery of all products and solutions, leading to its successful IPO on NYSE in 2019. Previously, Krish held several leadership positions at SAP, i2 Technologies, Agile Software and United Technologies Research. He is an active investor, mentor and advisor to several startups.

Karen Katz brings more than 30 years of luxury and retail experience as the former chief executive, president and director of the Neiman Marcus Group. Among her accomplishments, Katz leveraged Neiman Marcus' brick-and-mortar presence to launch its omnichannel strategy, integrating customers' online and in-store experiences through technology and personalization. Katz also currently serves on the Board of Directors at Under Armour, Casper and Humana, and chairs StreetTrend.

"The experience economy is taking off post-pandemic and brands are realizing that they need to participate in order to stay competitive," said Jonathan Yaffe, co-founder and CEO of AnyRoad. "This advisory board brings unmatched knowledge of the core industries we serve, and there's no doubt their guidance will continue to benefit our company, product and customers. Together, we're working hard to help brands across verticals take full advantage of the in-real-life renaissance without forgetting that virtual experiences are here to stay."

Commenting on the announcement, Francisco Crespo said, "I am thrilled to be part of AnyRoad's journey bringing Experiential Relationship Management to life, a data driven solution to the eternal question 'what part of my marketing works."

This news comes one month after AnyRoad announced $10 million in Series A-1 financing led by a16z and Runa Capital. The company has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months as more brands look to plan, execute and measure the impact of virtual and hybrid experiences at scale. For more information about AnyRoad, visit www.anyroad.com .

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading Experience Relationship Management (ERM) platform enabling global brands to properly measure, scale, and implement their offline and online experiences. AnyRoad empowers companies to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and better understand their brand associations by providing them with data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing.

Companies like Budweiser, Honda, Michaels, and Tabasco all count on AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing. AnyRoad's software integrates into CRM, loyalty, ERP, and POS systems to complete the loop, building the model of exactly how these experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com.

