AnyRoad Brings First-Party Data Collection to Field Marketing with AnyRoad Live

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad , the leader in Experience Relationship Management (ERM), today launched AnyRoad Live, a first-of-its kind solution designed to capture, measure, and manage first-party data and insights across all field marketing experiences run by brands.

According to recent data from AnyRoad, 75% of brands have resumed in-person branded experiences yet many still lack a centralized system to capture and manage data from their activations, events and experiences. Designed for use by marketers and brand ambassadors in the field, AnyRoad Live empowers brands to collect customer data and feedback in real time with a user-friendly iOS interface and contactless web portal accessible by QR code. The new addition to AnyRoad's product portfolio means brands can now use a single platform to manage and measure all types of experiences and events, whether online, hybrid or in-person, at fixed locations or in the field.

From pop-ups to experiential activations, brands can use AnyRoad Live to engage audiences across regional, national and global campaigns, measure those efforts, and optimize accordingly. Because AnyRoad is an enterprise-grade platform, brands can build out their first-party data profiles with contact information, behavioral insights, preferences and feedback, while keeping data secure and compliant with privacy regulations.

Key features of AnyRoad Live include:

Mobile Experience - Give consumers a seamless, on-brand experience with mobile and tablet check-ins.

- Give consumers a seamless, on-brand experience with mobile and tablet check-ins. Contactless Capture - Leverage scannable QR codes and printable posters to maximize engagement with consumers on the go.

- Leverage scannable QR codes and printable posters to maximize engagement with consumers on the go. Powerful Insights - Monitor and report on performance with data-driven tools, dashboards and benchmarks.

- Monitor and report on performance with data-driven tools, dashboards and benchmarks. Smart Integrations - Centralize experiential data from across the business with powerful integrations and open APIs.

- Centralize experiential data from across the business with powerful integrations and open APIs. Enterprise-Grade Security and Privacy - Protect consumer data and privacy with enterprise-grade security and privacy features.

"The post-pandemic reopening of the economy has sparked a massive growth of experiential marketing activity, which is an incredible opportunity to capture meaningful first-party data," said Jonathan Yaffe, co-founder and CEO, AnyRoad. "We built AnyRoad Live to empower brands to measure and optimize the impact of their experiential programs, and scale these incredible experiences to strengthen relationships with global consumers."

"We're excited to have a new way to capture meaningful data on consumers who engage with our experiences and events. AnyRoad Live helps us deliver experiences that build brand awareness and seamlessly collect data for long-term CRM use," said Emily Webster, Distillery Marketing and Sales Manager, Hangar 1 Vodka.

To learn more about the benefits of AnyRoad Live, join AnyRoad for a webinar on August 10 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET: Powering Field Marketing and Activations with AnyRoad Live .

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading Experience Relationship Management (ERM) platform enabling global brands to properly measure, scale, and implement their offline and online experiences. AnyRoad empowers companies to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and better understand their brand associations by providing them with data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing.

Companies like Budweiser, Honda, Michaels, and Tabasco all count on AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing. AnyRoad's software integrates into CRM, loyalty, ERP, and POS systems to complete the loop, building the model of exactly how these experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com.

