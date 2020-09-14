Anytime Fitness Named a "Top Growth Franchise" by Entrepreneur Magazine

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing health club franchise with an elevated, personalized approach to fitness and wellness, was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's first Top Growth Franchises list. This list recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking. Thanks to its exceptional growth, Anytime Fitness was ranked #19.

"Within each of our Anytime Fitness locations is a small community of like-minded individuals – owners, trainers, staff and members – who are determined to enjoy healthier, happier and more active lifestyles," said Stacy Anderson, president, Anytime Fitness. "We are grateful to have so many people around the world who trust Anytime Fitness to help them achieve their fitness and wellness goals. With plans to add 300 franchise locations over this next year, we look forward to welcoming new franchise owners worldwide – and together, helping future members to discover more about the ways fitness and exercise can help to fight disease and ensure personal health and wellness."

To determine the 2020 Top Growth Franchises ranking, Entrepreneur looked at each company's U.S. and Canadian franchise numbers over a three-year period (from July 2016 to July 2019; given the rapid changes, COVID-19 impacts weren't taken into account). In order to qualify, companies had to have positive growth of at least five units each year. They were ranked based on a formula that considers their total positive U.S. and Canadian franchise growth over the three years as well as factors that negatively affect growth, such as terminations, nonrenewals, and other closures.

"By maintaining steady, sustained growth over several years, these franchises have demonstrated that they have the systems in place to support their franchisees and help them become successful," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief. "Now as these and other companies around the country face unprecedented challenges, they may see their growth slow, but that record of success could prove more important than ever."

Anytime Fitness is considered to be the most established and strongest performing fitness franchise in the world. Nearly 60 percent of existing franchise owners own more than one Anytime Fitness location. The brand has grown to nearly 5,000 locations, making history as the first franchise on all seven continents, in nearly 40 countries, serving more than 4,000,000 members.

Anytime Fitness first opened in 2002, offering an alternative to big-box gyms with 24/7, 365-day access, state-of-the-art equipment and top-line trainers and staff. Today, Anytime Fitness is a part of the Self Esteem Brands portfolio, known for identifying and growing successful franchise formats, with an emphasis on independent, small-business owners who operate their brand locations.

Health and fitness is a huge focus area, not just among people looking to improve their lifestyle, but for entrepreneurs looking to build some economic muscle. Industry reports calculate gym and fitness franchises at a $3.7 billion dollar business and rising faster than the overall economy, a key indicator of growth.

One of the key values of an Anytime Fitness membership is the "Anywhere Access" policy: Join one Anytime Fitness gym, and access any of the brand's gym locations worldwide at no additional cost. This gives members the option of exercising not only whenever they choose, but virtually wherever they like.

To view Anytime Fitness in the full ranking, visit https://entrepreneur.com/franchises/topgrowth. Results can also be seen in the September issue of Entrepreneur.

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 4,000,000 members at 5,000 gyms and is the only franchise of any kind to have locations on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities that feature top-quality exercise equipment. Anytime Fitness gyms are now open in nearly 40 countries. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated and features the "Anywhere Access" policy which allows members access to any Anytime Fitness gym worldwide. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://www.anytimefitness.com/franchise/

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our more than 4,700 franchise locations are locally operated across 30 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a high-performance culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, profits and play, plus a charitable focus through its HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem, for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

