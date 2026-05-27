Anza Launches Anza Pulse, the Solar Industry's First On-demand Module Intelligence Platform

Combines policy and trade insights, supplier intelligence, and continuous pricing into a single on-demand platform, eliminating reliance on outdated quarterly reports, modeled price indices, and supplier RFIs between buying cycles.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anza, a leading solar and energy storage data and analytics company, announced the launch of Anza Pulse, an on-demand commercial intelligence platform that gives solar developers, EPCs, IPPs, and utilities real-time continuous access to module market pricing, supplier data, and policy and trade insight. This product expands Anza's solar subscription portfolio to support the decisions teams need to make 365 days a year, long before a purchase order is on the table.

The solar market intelligence category has been defined for years by periodic reports and bottom-up, component-based module pricing produced from annual supplier surveys and raw material price indexes. None of these can keep pace with a market reshaped weekly by tariffs, FEOC rule changes, and shifting supplier dynamics. Teams trying to make decisions in this environment, whether creating a project pro-forma, writing a utility RFP response, deciding when to safe-harbor, or evaluating who belongs on a preferred supplier list, have been forced to choose between stale reports and a constant treadmill of manual RFIs and consultant calls. Anza Pulse closes that gap.

Anza Pulse is the first platform built specifically for the work that happens between procurement cycles. It delivers market pricing drawn from 40 module suppliers and segments the way U.S. teams actually plan and buy: by Tier 1 status, FEOC compliance, domestic content, cell technology and other commercially meaningful categories. A live Policy & Trade Navigator ties every regulatory change to its impact on specific suppliers and pricing segments. A searchable, vetted supplier directory with contact information replaces the conference-circuit relationship management that has defined supplier research for decades. Plus, defensible, exportable bid snapshots give teams a record of the pricing assumptions behind every decision, ready for investment committee review.

"The solar market intelligence industry was built around quarterly publishing schedules and modeled averages, which have never worked well," said Mike Hall, CEO of Anza. "A team deciding whether to hedge against a pending tariff, whether to chase the 10% domestic content bonus on an already-secured pipeline, or which suppliers to add to their preferred vendor list given the latest FEOC guidance, needs to know where pricing is today, and not what a model produced last quarter. Anza Pulse is built to be that source of truth, on demand and always on, for the entire team. We give you the data equivalent to running a fresh RFP across every supplier, every day of the year."

Key Anza Pulse capabilities include:

Solar Module Market Pricing for Any Project Timeline: Solar module market pricing derived from 40 suppliers and over 1000 monthly price quotes, refreshed continuously and segmented by Tier 1, FEOC, domestic content, and other categories. No surveys. No modeled indices. No quarterly lag.

Solar module market pricing derived from 40 suppliers and over 1000 monthly price quotes, refreshed continuously and segmented by Tier 1, FEOC, domestic content, and other categories. No surveys. No modeled indices. No quarterly lag. Live Policy & Trade Navigator: Every tariff action, FEOC ruling, and trade case is mapped to the suppliers and pricing segments it actually affects, with Anza's interpretation and guidance on how to reduce risk. Teams can stop chasing the news and start acting on it.

Every tariff action, FEOC ruling, and trade case is mapped to the suppliers and pricing segments it actually affects, with Anza's interpretation and guidance on how to reduce risk. Teams can stop chasing the news and start acting on it. Vetted Supplier Directory with Direct Outreach: A searchable, market-wide directory with company financials, contract terms, factory audit data, risk exposure, and contact information, plus the ability to reach suppliers directly from the platform. Replaces months of conference travel and cold outreach.

A searchable, market-wide directory with company financials, contract terms, factory audit data, risk exposure, and contact information, plus the ability to reach suppliers directly from the platform. Replaces months of conference travel and cold outreach. Defensible, Exportable Bid Snapshots: Save, share, and export the exact pricing assumptions behind every bid, pro forma, and investment committee submission, adjusted for project location and PO date, with an audit trail that no other source provides.

Save, share, and export the exact pricing assumptions behind every bid, pro forma, and investment committee submission, adjusted for project location and PO date, with an audit trail that no other source provides. Real-time Strategic Decision Support: Whether evaluating preferred vendors, validating module assumptions during a project sale, timing safe harbor decisions, or sizing the premium for FEOC-compliant or domestic-content supply, Pulse provides development, procurement, and executive teams with a continuous operating picture.

"Keeping leadership current on a market moving this fast usually means chasing supplier RFIs and patching together stale third-party reports," said Monica Carter, Sourcing Manager at ForeFront Power. "What stood out about Anza Pulse is that it puts always-current, supplier pricing and policy intelligence in one place, the kind of view that lets a procurement team get ahead of decisions instead of reacting to them."

Anza Pulse is available now as a standalone subscription. It complements Anza's Solar Pro offering, which delivers project-specific procurement and development optimization for teams in active buying cycles.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit anzarenewables.com.

About Anza

Anza is a solar and energy storage data and analytics subscription platform, backed by an expert advisory team, that helps developers, IPPs, EPCs, utilities, and data centers make faster, more informed decisions on product strategy, selection, and procurement. By combining the industry's most comprehensive market data with advanced analytics, Anza gives clients a durable edge in pricing, product, and supply chain intelligence. Our position among 40+ solar suppliers, 30+ BESS suppliers, and hundreds of buyers provides data access, market visibility, and leverage that no single participant can achieve on their own.

Subscribers gain instant access to accurate pricing and deep datasets spanning trade risk, FEOC, domestic content, technical specifications, and counterparty information, covering more than 95% of the U.S. solar module and battery supply. Anza's Effective $/Watt solar analytics move users beyond simple price comparisons, while its automated energy storage analytics standardize and dramatically accelerate system design, budgeting, and due diligence.

Born from internal tools developed at Borrego and launched as a standalone company in 2023, Anza's mission is to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy by helping every developer and buyer make optimal development and procurement decisions.

For more information, visit anzarenewables.com.

SOURCE Anza