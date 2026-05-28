Anza Launches Energy Storage DG, Solving a Pricing and Data Gap for C&I and Distributed Storage Developers and EPCs

New subscription product gives C&I developers and EPCs access to storage pricing, technical data, and permitting documentation when needed at the bid stage

OAKLAND, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anza, a leading solar and energy storage data and analytics company, announced the launch of Energy Storage DG, a new subscription product designed to help C&I and distributed generation storage developers and EPCs access traditionally hard-to-get pricing and technical product data and documentation earlier in the project lifecycle.

Energy Storage DG provides developers and EPCs with on-demand access to current storage pricing, supplier information, and technical and compliance documentation that is often difficult to obtain or to maintain accurately across suppliers. The platform helps teams make earlier development, permitting, and procurement decisions with greater visibility into safety certifications, FEOC status, domestic content qualifications, technical specifications, and current market pricing. This enables stronger RFP responses, better-supported AHJ submissions, and improved procurement readiness.

"Energy Storage DG gives developers and EPCs access to the pricing and product data they need much earlier in the development process," said Ravi Manghani, Senior Director of Strategic Sourcing at Anza. "By centralizing technical, compliance, and commercial information in one on-demand platform, teams can make faster and better-informed product decisions, improve their win rates on bids, and create a more defensible design to quickly accelerate through permitting hurdles."

Key Energy Storage DG capabilities include:

Storage System Pricing for Early-stage Development: Access pricing data for storage systems to support project budgeting, customer proposals, and bid development before projects enter active procurement. Helps teams make more accurate early-stage project and budgeting decisions.

Access pricing data for storage systems to support project budgeting, customer proposals, and bid development before projects enter active procurement. Helps teams make more accurate early-stage project and budgeting decisions. Searchable Product Library with Technical and Compliance Data: Evaluate storage products using filterable data sets that include FEOC status, domestic content information, safety certifications, technical specifications, and commercial wrap availability. Reduces time spent gathering fragmented supplier information while helping teams identify products that align with project and compliance requirements.

Evaluate storage products using filterable data sets that include FEOC status, domestic content information, safety certifications, technical specifications, and commercial wrap availability. Reduces time spent gathering fragmented supplier information while helping teams identify products that align with project and compliance requirements. Improved Procurement Readiness and Supplier Visibility: Build stronger shortlists for active procurement with current pricing and product data already validated during development. Expand supplier optionality beyond existing distributor relationships to improve cost savings and access a wider range of products. Enables teams to move into procurement faster with stronger sourcing positions and reduced sourcing risk.

Build stronger shortlists for active procurement with current pricing and product data already validated during development. Expand supplier optionality beyond existing distributor relationships to improve cost savings and access a wider range of products. Enables teams to move into procurement faster with stronger sourcing positions and reduced sourcing risk. AHJ and Permitting Documentation Support: Access product documentation and safety information needed to support interconnection and permitting submissions and create more defensible system designs for AHJ review. Improves permitting readiness and helps developers and EPCs reduce project delays tied to incomplete technical documentation.

Energy Storage DG is available as a standalone entry-level subscription offering. Energy Storage Pro, launched in May 2025, will continue to provide expanded utility-scale storage workflows and robust life-cycle cost and configuration optimization tools.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit anzarenewables.com.

About Anza

Anza is a solar and energy storage data and analytics subscription platform, backed by an expert advisory team, that helps developers, IPPs, EPCs, utilities, and data centers make faster, more informed decisions on product strategy, selection, and procurement. By combining the industry's most comprehensive market data with advanced analytics, Anza gives clients a durable edge in pricing, product, and supply chain intelligence. Our position among 40+ solar suppliers, 30+ BESS suppliers, and hundreds of buyers provides data access, market visibility, and leverage that no single participant can achieve on their own.

Subscribers gain instant access to accurate pricing and deep datasets spanning trade risk, FEOC, domestic content, technical specifications, and counterparty information, covering more than 95% of the U.S. solar module and battery supply. Anza's Effective $/Watt solar analytics move users beyond simple price comparisons, while its automated energy storage analytics standardize and dramatically accelerate system design, budgeting, and due diligence.

Born from internal tools developed at Borrego and launched as a standalone company in 2023, Anza's mission is to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy by helping every developer and buyer make optimal development and procurement decisions.

For more information, visit anzarenewables.com.

SOURCE Anza