AONDevices™ Unveils AONx360™: A Pioneering Platform for High-Accuracy and Super Low-Power Edge AI Development

Enabling Scalable, Personalized, Always-on Edge AI Integration Across Industries

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AONDevices, a leader in super low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, today announced the launch of AONx360™. This innovative online platform is set to redefine super low-power edge AI development, offering developers unparalleled tools for creating scalable, high-accuracy, super low-power edge AI applications.

Revolutionizing Edge AI Development

AONDevices

AONx360™, with its comprehensive suite of tools, dramatically accelerates development, ensuring quick time to market for Edge AI applications. The platform facilitates intuitive data collection, advanced data augmentation, adaptive training, and real-time model progress monitoring.

Key Features of AONx360™

Automated Data Collection & Management : Streamlining data handling for developers.

: Streamlining data handling for developers. Advanced Data Augmentation : Enabling precise training from small datasets.

: Enabling precise training from small datasets. Adaptive Training : Ensuring finely tuned, accurate AI models.

: Ensuring finely tuned, accurate AI models. Real-Time Monitoring : Offering performance insights with ROC (Receiver Operating Characteristic) curves and more.

: Offering performance insights with ROC (Receiver Operating Characteristic) curves and more. Inference Simulation : Allowing pre-hardware implementation model testing.

: Allowing pre-hardware implementation model testing. AON1100™ and AON1120™ Chipsets: These chipsets, in combination with AONx360™, provide a one-stop shop for Edge AI development, only requiring data input from users.

Empowering Diverse Sectors

AONx360™ is a gateway to innovation in various sectors, supporting AI-driven voice, sound, and multi-sensor fusion applications, and paving the way for developers and businesses.

Mouna Elkhatib, CEO of AONDevices, said, "AONx360™ reflects our dedication to advancing super low-power edge AI, ensuring scalability and personalization for our customers. It's pivotal for always-on edge AI innovation."

Meet AONDevices at CES 2024

Join AONDevices at CES 2024 to explore their super low-power edge AI technologies. Attendees can schedule meetings through AONDevices' CES 2024 page for potential collaborations.

Learn more about AONDevices and its innovative edge AI solutions at www.aondevices.com.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001a21PHQAY

