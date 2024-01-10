Atmosic and AONDevices announce strategic partnership to leverage both the benefits of AI and energy harvesting to lower power consumption in AIoT Smart Home devices

News provided by

AONdevices, Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Atmosic's partnership with AONDevices will reduce product power consumption by reducing false detect wakeups, RF transmissions, and cloud time.

CAMPBELL,Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low-power wireless IoT platforms such as the award-winning ATM33/e, today announced its strategic partnership with AONDevices, a pioneer in low-power application-specific edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) processors including the AON1120. The collaboration brings together low-power AI capabilities and ultra-low-power wireless technology, for innovative AIoT and wearable applications.

Atmosic's ATM Series extreme low power wireless SoC includes integrated power management and energy harvesting capabilities, the RF radios to support standards-based protocols such as Bluetooth Low Energy and 802.15.4 protocols such as Thread and Matter, memory, and the application processor along with a suite of peripherals including GPIO, ADCs, serial interfaces, keyboard scan matrices and more. AONDevices brings a suite of AI technology and their AON series of AI processors that are incredibly accurate even in the presence of high background noise or reverb conditions, offering reliable voice command recognition, sound and contextual awareness, and multi-sensor fusion. When used in voice control or situations requiring context detection, their technology supports speaker independence in always-on and multi-word detection scenarios with adaptive voice activity detection.

Atmosic has set a golden standard in IoT sustainability by reducing the power consumption of RF radios, and by leveraging harvested energy to power sensors, tags, remotes, and more. Atmosic's solution enables developers to create greener products by reducing reliance on batteries that can leach toxic chemicals into landfills and water tables when incorrectly disposed of. The partnership with AONDevices brings further power reductions by cutting energy used when sensors 'false detect'.

"When a sensor incorrectly triggers, additional power is consumed by the device itself and by the supporting cloud services as they process the invalid information," said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO of AONDevices. "Using AI to verify that a trigger was indeed valid before the downstream energy consuming events occur, helps reduce radio transmissions & re-attempts, and the processing/storage of data by cloud services."

Mike Fortin, SVP of Sales from Atmosic added, "In security applications, for example, if a sensor can accurately diagnose the sound of breaking glass, as opposed to sounds played on a television, then radios can remain in their sleep state extending the energy reserves in a sensor for when it is needed."

AI models can be created in only a matter of hours and both Atmosic and AONDevices offer comprehensive development kits that accelerate time-to-market for customers looking to create products for applications including headsets, wearables, game controllers, toys, or in vehicles, smart home appliances, smart buildings, or industrial applications.

About AONDevices

AONDevices™, Inc. is a leader in super low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions. Our cutting-edge AI processors and algorithms are designed for always-on devices, delivering unparalleled performance in voice, sound, and sensor applications across a wide range of use cases from Personal Devices like earbuds to Smart Home and Automotive.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver the longest battery life for connected devices. The company's products enable the development of an IoT device ecosystem that gives designers and manufacturers the ability to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing IoT in the Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise, and Smart Cities segments. This allows Atmosic to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reducing battery consumption in the IoT.

SOURCE AONdevices, Inc.

Also from this source

AONDevices Expands Its Global Edge AI Presence with Seltech International Partnership

AONDevices, a leading innovator in super low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, is excited to announce strategic partnership with Seltech...
AONDevices™ Unveils AONx360™: A Pioneering Platform for High-Accuracy and Super Low-Power Edge AI Development

AONDevices™ Unveils AONx360™: A Pioneering Platform for High-Accuracy and Super Low-Power Edge AI Development

AONDevices, a leader in super low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, today announced the launch of AONx360™. This innovative online platform is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.