AP Priorities Redefined by AI as Automation Is No Longer About Efficiency Alone

Why Finance Leaders are Turning Accounts Payable Into a Real-Time Source of Data

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of 2026, industry leaders in AP automation readied their predictions for what the year would have in store. One of these industry leaders, Square 9 Softworks, forecasted that AI would become a crucial source for real-time financial intelligence. Just 5 months into the year, this prediction has proven astoundingly true.

Across industries, finance leaders are now treating AP departments as strategic sources of information, capable of influencing cash flow strategy, identifying fraud risks, and providing full financial visibility that businesses once waited weeks to access.

Other trends discussed for 2026 included more sophisticated fraud detection and compliance strategies, also fueled by AI. Advances in AI-powered document capture and workflow automation have brought these trends to fruition as well, allowing teams to focus more time on these big-picture tasks with new tools at their disposal.

The impact is already measurable.

Recent research by AIIM found that organizations implementing AP automation reported an average 29.2% reduction in invoice processing costs, and many initiatives began seeing results within 6 months or less. Faster approval cycles and improved visibility into invoice status were among the most commonly reported benefits.

The future of accounts payable is solidifying before our eyes, and all signs point to a focus on security, compliance, and information visibility to drive big-picture outcomes. Predictions from providers like Square 9 show that fast, efficient processes are only the first steps in automating accounts payable; the next steps will make AP one of the most strategically important intelligence hubs in your organization.

Want to see how ready your business is for AI-powered automation? Inform your next steps with this free checklist.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks