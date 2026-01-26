APAA Applauds Century Aluminum and EGA's Historic Partnership to Build First New U.S. Aluminum Smelter in 50 Years

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The APAA applauds a new joint development agreement between Century Aluminum and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to build the first new U.S. smelter in 50 years, an investment that will generate an annual economic impact of billions. The partners plan to build the new smelter at a site in Inola, Oklahoma, and it is projected to produce 750,000 tonnes of aluminum per year. The project is expected to more than double U.S. primary aluminum production, creating over 1,000 permanent jobs and over 4,000 jobs during construction.

"This partnership between Century Aluminum and EGA is the biggest step yet toward making the nation's largest smelter featuring the world's most advanced smelting technology a reality. President Trump's 50% aluminum tariff is the rocket fuel propelling this historic growth in America's aluminum industry," remarked APAA President Mark Duffy. "As a result of President Trump's leadership, the Section 232 aluminum tariff is delivering billions of dollars in new investment for our country and creating over 5,000 new American jobs that will strengthen U.S. economic and national security."

This partnership will ensure that the U.S. is a major player in the aluminum industry for many years to come by constructing a smelter built for the future. Engineering work has already begun, and construction is expected to begin by the end of 2026. The APAA commends President Trump for implementing policies that are stimulating such significant growth for the domestic aluminum industry.

