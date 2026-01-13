APAA Applauds Trump Administration Investment to Boost U.S. Alumina Production

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA) today applauds the Trump Administration for its investment in Atlantic Alumina Co. (ATALCO). As the only major alumina producer in the U.S., the APAA recognizes the strategic value of this investment and supports efforts to expand the American aluminum supply chain.

"This historic investment by The Department of War represents a major step forward for U.S. national security and will help strengthen a critical domestic supply chain," remarked APAA President Mark Duffy. "President Trump saved thousands of American aluminum jobs with his 50% Section 232 aluminum tariff on all foreign aluminum imports. It's crystal clear that President Trump understands the importance of primary aluminum raw material inputs like alumina, and we applaud the Trump Administration for making this strategic investment in America's only major alumina producer."

As the fine powder used to produce aluminum, alumina is a vital component of the aluminum supply chain. This investment will expand alumina and gallium production in the U.S., both essential materials necessary to build defense systems and technologies related to energy.

About the American Primary Aluminum Association:

The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org.

