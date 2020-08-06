APAA Hails Trump Administration Action to Address Canadian Aluminum Surge

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA) is praising the Trump Administration following the reinstatement of Section 232 aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports of primary aluminum. Over the past year, Canadian aluminum imports have surged by over 95% in violation of Canada's commitments to the United States. This surge accelerated in June, hitting 190,798 metric tons, a new high since Canada was granted an exemption to the Section 232 program. Today's action stops this surge from threatening more American jobs.

"The decisive action taken today by the Trump Administration will help save America's primary aluminum industry which has been decimated by an unprecedented surge of Canadian primary aluminum imports," said Mark Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, APAA. "The APAA and our member companies resoundingly applaud President Trump for his bold leadership to protect America's national and economic security, save the U.S. primary aluminum industry, and put thousands of American aluminum workers first."

Today's decision by the Trump Administration levels the playing field for American workers and ensures the continued domestic production of a material essential to U.S. national and economic security interests. Mr. Duffy continued, "As current events have shown, domestic production of essential raw materials is vital in times of crisis. Today's action helps ensure that the U.S. aluminum supply chain that provides armor plating for our military vehicles, skins for our fighter jets and the backbone of our electrical grid will remain resilient for years to come."

About the American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA): The American Primary Aluminum Association will advocate to advance the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. The APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: www.aluminumnow.org.

SOURCE American Primary Aluminum Association

