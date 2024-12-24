Apas Port Launches $20M Vehicle Loan Initiative with HARVEST FLOW on Plume Network to Empower Financial Inclusion in Emerging Countries, Starting in Cambodia

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apas Port Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based Web3 company dedicated to deploying "kando"—a Japanese term for deep emotional engagement—into the digital realm, has announced the launch of HARVEST FLOW, a social impact-driven cryptocurrency lending platform. Committed to "social action"ーdelivering stable returns alongside meaningful social impact, HARVEST FLOW's inaugural project is a $20 million initiative offering loans to TukTuk and four-wheel vehicle drivers in Cambodia who don't have access to the financial system. This venture is set to operate on Plume Network, the leading Layer 1 blockchain specialized in Real-World Asset Finance (RWAfi), offering the necessary infrastructure to transform HARVEST FLOW's vision of financial inclusion into scalable action.

Bridging Real-World Challenges Through Blockchain Innovation

HARVEST FLOW's mission is to empower underserved communities and small businesses by granting access to affordable financing solutions. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform addresses critical societal issues such as poverty alleviation and economic development, creating pathways for stable financial growth while delivering measurable social impact.

The initial focus of this initiative is to provide affordable financing options for TukTuk and four-wheel vehicle drivers in Cambodia—vital tools for local livelihoods. The project not only supports job creation but also enhances financial inclusion in emerging economies.

Why Plume Network?

As the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain tailored for RWAfi, Plume Network provides the foundation for scalable, secure, and transparent financial ecosystems. With over 180 projects onboarded in its private devnet, Plume enables seamless tokenization and distribution of RWAs through its composable, EVM-compatible infrastructure.

How Plume Powers HARVEST FLOW:

End-to-End Tokenization: Streamlines the conversion of vehicle loans into blockchain-based assets. Investor Transparency: Advanced tools to track and visualize the social and financial impact of investments. Global Scalability: Infrastructure designed to handle the growing demands of HARVEST FLOW's multi-region projects. DeFi Integration: Unlocks liquidity through decentralized finance primitives within the Plume ecosystem.

IoT-Backed Innovation for Loan Security

HARVEST FLOW's projects are uniquely supported by embedded IoT technology within TukTuk engines, ensuring an exceptionally low loan default rate while building investor confidence.

Justin Chen, Head of Asset Strategy at Plume Network, noted: "This project highlights the power of combining blockchain and IoT devices to create innovative financial products that drive real-world impact. We're excited to see HARVEST FLOW's success on Plume and the positive change it will bring to the urban motility market in Southeast Asia."

Looking Ahead

Starting with the vehicle mobility sector through 2025, HARVEST FLOW plans to expand into other sectors addressing social challenges and needs beyond 2026. This approach aims to ensure sustainable growth while delivering meaningful societal benefits, powered by Plume's blockchain technology.

Masaki Minamide, director of HARVEST FLOW, stated: "Plume's infrastructure empowers us to amplify our impact and support communities in need while offering our investors transparent and reliable returns. With this launch, we continue our mission to combine blockchain technology with meaningful social action."

For more information, visit Plume Network or contact [email protected] .

About Plume Network

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse RWAs. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs.

About HARVEST FLOW

Founded in April 2023, Apas Port Co., Ltd. is a Web3 production company with a mission to deploy "kando" (deep emotional impact) globally. The company leverages blockchain technology to connect carefully curated content with a co-creative community, acting as a "passport" to a new world of Web3 experiences.

X: https://x.com/HarvestFlow_io

Website: https://www.harvestflow.io/

SOURCE Plume Network