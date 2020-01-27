APC by Schneider Electric Celebrates its 10th Anniversary of APC iRewards Incentive Program

WEST KINGSTON, R.I., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APC by Schneider Electric's iRewards Program, an incentive program for APC by Schneider Electric IT Channel partners, is celebrating its 10th anniversary – a major milestone! The program is looking ahead to another exciting decade filled with innovative ways to reward participants, thank them for their dedication, and cultivate brand ambassadors.

Since the program's launch in February 2010, the North American based program has acquired over 3,000 active participants. The program has also expanded globally and is available in 11 languages across 60 countries. APC by Schneider Electric's iRewards Program participants are awarded points for purchasing qualifying products from provided SKU lists, claiming sales, becoming subject matter experts by completing challenges, and participating in additional promotions. An online engagement platform, powered by HMI Performance Incentives, provides real-time points tracking, an ever-changing rewards catalog, information about the latest APC by Schneider Electric product releases and company information, and online learning opportunities.

As of January 2020, APC by Schneider Electric's iRewards Program participants have redeemed over one billion points for rewards, with some of the most unique redemptions including an engagement ring, an Apple MacBook Pro, a Caribbean cruise, and Hamilton on Broadway tickets. Participants have access to over 60,000 products and experiences to choose from in their rewards catalog. Special promotions throughout the year also give participants the opportunity to win valuable merchandise and concierge travel experiences.

An APC by Schneider Electric's iRewards Program 10th Anniversary campaign will launch this week to thank all participants for their continued involvement throughout the past 10 years and celebrate the overall success of the program.

About APC by Schneider Electric

Developed over decades of innovation, APC by Schneider Electric is a global leader in power and cooling services, provides industry-leading hardware, software, and services designed to ensure availability and higher energy efficiency across many different venues. Backed by strength, experience, and a wide network of Schneider Electric, APC well-planned, flawlessly installed, and maintained solutions throughout their lifecycle.

About HMI Performance Incentives

Founded in 1980 in Cambridge, MA, HMI Performance Incentives is a global leader in designing and managing sales and customer incentive solutions. At HMI, success is measured by the outcome of our clients' programs and their satisfaction. Our programs are designed to accelerate sales, increase customer or employee engagement, and increase market share. With nearly 40 years of experience in the performance improvement industry, we know what it takes to deliver results. For additional information, visit https://www.hmiaward.com/

