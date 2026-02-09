Schneider Electric Unveils the Industry's First Open, Software‑Defined Distributed Control System (DCS) to Power Flexible, Future‑Ready Industrial Automation

EcoStruxure™ Foxboro Software Defined Automation (SDA) delivers openness, embedded cybersecurity, and real-time intelligence, modernizing operations without compromise

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced EcoStruxure™ Foxboro Software Defined Automation (SDA), the industry's first open, software‑defined Distributed Control System (DCS). This breakthrough combines the trusted reliability of Foxboro with the agility of open, software‑defined automation, helping hybrid and process industry customers modernize faster, reduce risk, and ensure their operations are future-ready.

EcoStruxure™ Foxboro Software Defined Automation (SDA)

For decades, Foxboro DCS has served as the "brain" of industrial operations, enabling real-time control and coordination of complex processes. But today's landscape demands more – greater agility, fewer costly upgrades, and simplified compliance. EcoStruxure™ Foxboro SDA delivers exactly that: flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency without sacrificing reliability.

The importance of open industrial systems was highlighted in Schneider Electric's recent global research report with Omdia, which uncovered closed systems cost mid-sized industrial companies 7.5% of revenue through downtime, inefficiencies, and compliance retrofits every year.

"EcoStruxure™ Foxboro SDA marks a defining moment for industrial automation," said Hany Fouda, Senior Vice President, Process Automation, Schneider Electric. "By embracing openness and software-defined architecture, we're giving our customers the agility to modernize without compromise, protecting their investments while unlocking future-ready capabilities. This evolution is a strategic enabler for digital transformation, and Schneider Electric is proud to lead it."

Developed by listening to real customer challenges; aging systems, rising costs, and the need to do more with less, Foxboro SDA decouples hardware from software to protect existing investments and enable a smooth, lower-risk modernization path. The result is simpler workflows, faster insights, and sustainable performance gains.

Key Features

Open, Software-Defined Architecture: Foxboro SDA decouples software from hardware to deliver vendor independence and interoperability, enabling flexible, scalable architectures that simplify modernization.

Cybersecure & Future-Ready: Foxboro SDA is built with secure-by-design principles and IEC 62443-3-3 compliance, delivering a future-ready platform that enables IT/OT convergence, AI/ML integration, and autonomous operations for Industry 4.0 and energy transition.

Simplify Operations & Reduce Costs: Customers can lower CapEx and OpEx, streamline deployment with intuitive tools, and minimizes downtime by avoiding obsolescence and enabling predictive maintenance.

As the first software-defined distributed control system, Foxboro SDA is a validated, software-defined automation architecture for distributed control systems powered by EcoStruxure Automation Expert (EAE). It enables interoperability, rapid deployment, and fit-for-purpose configurations while maintaining high availability. The system ensures digital continuity by keeping data connected and consistent throughout the plant lifecycle—from design to production to maintenance. This enables automated workflows, better product quality, and easy integration with analytics for smarter, real-time business decisions.

Customers benefit from a future-ready upgrade path, built-in cybersecurity, and simplified operations that support IT/OT convergence and advanced technologies like AI and machine learning. Foxboro SDA provides our customers with a control solution that is unbound by hardware, engineered for agility and empowered by data. It's more than a system - Foxboro SDA is a strategic enabler for digital transformation.

"The launch of EcoStruxure™ Foxboro SDA marks a major milestone in the evolution of process automation," said Craig Resnick, Vice President at ARC Advisory Group. "By decoupling control logic from hardware, Schneider Electric is providing manufacturers with the agility to scale, adapt, and simplify their operations. This software defined approach helps to reduce maintenance costs, protect legacy automation investments, and ensure digital continuity throughout the entire plant lifecycle. With cybersecurity built into its core, and a commitment to open, interoperable standards, Foxboro SDA enables manufacturers to modernize at their own pace, accelerate IT and OT convergence, and increase their adoption of next generation technologies, such as AI, edge computing, and autonomous operations."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

