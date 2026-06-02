APC Highlights Recycle Ready Packaging Innovations for a more Sustainable Future

COLUMBUS, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) continues to expand its sustainable packaging offerings with Design for Recycle (or Circular) solutions that help brands meet evolving sustainability goals without sacrificing performance or shelf appeal. APC's portfolio includes both film-based and paper-based packaging options designed to support recyclability and environmental initiatives across a variety of packaging formats and product applications.

Design for Recycle

As consumer demand for sustainable packaging continues to grow, APC works closely with brands to innovate and develop packaging structures that align with current recycling streams and operational needs.

From recyclable PE-film solutions compatible with store drop-off programs to paper-based structures designed for curbside paper recycling, APC offers tailored solutions targeted to meet the demanding package performance requirements and accommodate targeted sustainability strategies.

APC's Design for Recycle portfolio includes:

Cold seal laminate solutions that support energy-efficient packaging operations

Durable stand-up pouch structures with sustainability-focused design

Paper-based packaging options developed for recycling compatibility

"Design for recycle packaging solutions are becoming more important as we consider the EPR legislation requiring transition to circular solutions by 2032," said Jeff Travis, Senior Manager of Innovation & Sustainability. "APC continues to innovate and develop enhanced solutions to ease the transition for our customers."

From material selection to package optimization, APC's team partners with customers throughout the design process to create packaging solutions that balance sustainability, functionality, and visual impact.

For more information about American Packaging's sustainable packaging solutions, please contact:

[email protected]

Https://Americanpackaging.com/Industries/Product-sustainability

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

Media Contacts

American Packaging Corporation

Teri Meadow

[email protected]

SOURCE American Packaging Corporation