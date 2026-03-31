APCOR Highlights Cork's Unique Technical and Environmental Credentials Through New Integrated Communications Efforts

Portuguese Cork Association selects Colangelo & Partners as Agency of Record for US Campaign

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) has launched a new integrated communications campaign in the United States, appointing Colangelo & Partners as the agency of record. The campaign will spotlight natural cork and its unique interaction with wine and spirits, helping sustain the cork oak forests across the western Mediterranean Basin and the communities living in harmony with this unique ecosystem.

"As one of the world's most influential beverage markets, the U.S. plays a critical role in shaping global packaging choices," said Paulo Américo Oliveira, President of the Board, APCOR. "Expanding education around natural cork ensures that sustainability, people and sound business practices remain central to that conversation."

The campaign aims to reinforce the environmental credentials of natural cork and position it as a powerful differentiator across the beverage alcohol industry. Key goals include increasing natural cork stopper sales, reinforcing/strengthening consumer and trade perception of cork as a premium, natural, high‑quality material, and highlighting cork's proven technical performance across a wide range of wine and spirits profiles. A major focus will be on engaging younger audiences and inspiring them to advocate for quality, sustainability, and premium packaging.

Colangelo & Partners will activate industry allies, conduct consumer research, maintain a strong presence at hospitality conferences, and lead educational trips to Portugal for press, educators, and Master Sommeliers. The program will be supported by events, influencer partnerships, public relations, digital content, and targeted advertising.

"We're excited to build on our long‑standing relationship with APCOR and help more Americans understand why natural cork is the most sustainable and climate‑positive closure available," said Gino Colangelo, President, Colangelo & Partners. "From its carbon‑capturing properties to its 100% recyclability, cork offers benefits no other closure can match. We look forward to sharing this story with wine and spirits lovers nationwide throughout 2026."

Cork remains a global model for environmental stewardship. Harvested without cutting down or damaging trees, cork oak forests, recognized among the planet's 36 biodiversity hotspots, are estimated to retain up to 14 million tons of CO₂ annually. Cork forests are a vibrant ecosystem, supporting over 350 plant and animal species. They serve as crucial stopovers for millions of migrating birds and shelter numerous endangered species. Recognized for their ecological importance, these forests are vital to global health, standing alongside the Amazon and Indonesian rainforests in their impact.

For more information about APCOR, visit the association's official website and explore the latest research, resources, and industry updates: https://apcor.pt/en/home

About APCOR

Associação Portuguesa da Cortiça (APCOR) exists to represent and promote the Portuguese cork industry and its products. APCOR is the employers' association of national scope, created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, at the heart of the cork industry around 10 miles south of Porto, Portugal's second largest city. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork industry worldwide and is the driving force of an industry based on tradition, innovation and sustainability

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior as well as the route-to-market opportunities and challenges for wine and spirits companies. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. For more information and a complete client list, visit http://www.colangelopr.com.

SOURCE The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR)