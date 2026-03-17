Aperia Introduces Halo® Automatic Tire Inflation for Steer Tires

HAYWARD, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperia® Technologies, Inc., the leader in intelligent tire management solutions, is pleased to launch the Halo® automatic tire inflation system for steer tires, expanding its proven tire inflation technology to the most safety-critical wheel position. With the introduction of the steer tire inflator, Halo now covers all the wheel positions on commercial trucks and trailers.

Halo remains the first and only automatic tire inflation system designed to protect trucks. While Aperia has long delivered its patented, self-powered inflation for drive and trailer tires, this announcement marks the company's first inflator engineered to actively protect steer tires through continuous, automatic inflation.

Steer tires are widely recognized as the most safety-critical wheel position, since they guide the direction of the entire vehicle. A steer tire failure can result in loss of vehicle control, significant equipment damage, and elevated risk to drivers and surrounding motorists.

"Steer tire failures present a significantly higher safety risk than other tire failures because they directly affect the vehicle's directional control, increasing the likelihood of severe accidents," said Ralph Dimenna, Chief Commercial Officer at Aperia Technologies. "We are thrilled to introduce this safety technology, combined with our leading leak detection, to steer tires, which will measurably improve the performance for commercial trucks."

The Halo ATIS for steer tires continuously maintains optimal tire pressure, while Aperia's Halo Connect® platform simultaneously collects tire health data in order to alert fleets of any risks. Aperia's predictive analytics provide early warning leak alerts for all wheel positions, significantly improving the ability to control and manage tire issues. Since Aperia only alerts when human intervention is required, alert fatigue is dramatically reduced, allowing fleets to identify emerging issues before they lead to roadside events, downtime, or safety incidents.

By combining inflation and intelligence in one system, Halo delivers tire health management for the entire rig under a single solution. Fleets benefit from a one-stop approach to proactive and predictive tire management that helps eliminate common tire safety issues, maximize uptime, and save tires across all wheel positions. Halo tire inflators are continuously monitoring wheel-end performance, enabling advanced solutions such as the Halo Tread Diagnostic Suite and wheel-end temperature alerts. Self-powered, connected, and intelligent by design, Halo ATIS for steer tires delivers a new level of protection and visibility for a fleet's most valuable and safety-critical wheel position, helping fleets protect drivers, equipment, and everyone on the road.

Halo's automatic tire inflation system now extends its proven protection to steer tires, completing a comprehensive solution that covers truck drive tires, trailer tires, as well as medium-duty truck tires. With consistent, automatic pressure management across the entire vehicle, Halo delivers a unified approach to tire safety, performance, and uptime, keeping fleets protected mile after mile.

About Aperia Technologies

Aperia Technologies® is the leader in tire safety for commercial fleets. Halo®, the only tire safety solution built for trucks, eliminates the majority of tire safety issues that cause roadside calls, CVSA violations, and unplanned downtime. With Halo ATIS and Halo Connect® predictive analytics, fleets improve safety, avoid early tire replacements, and reduce cost per mile.

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SOURCE Aperia Technologies