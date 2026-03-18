Aperia Technologies and Fontaine Announce Partnership for Fifth Wheel Data Integration

HAYWARD, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperia Technologies Inc., the market leader in tire management solutions for medium and heavy-duty truck fleets, today announced a new partnership with Fontaine Fifth Wheel to integrate SmartConnect® fifth wheel data into Aperia's Halo Connect® fleet management suite of portals and mobile applications. The Halo platform will deliver real-time visibility of safety-critical tractor-trailer connection information.

Fontaine SmartConnect monitors the fifth wheel lock position and provides confirmation of secure coupling. Through this collaboration, Halo Connect will receive the signal from the SmartConnect controller and display it directly within the Halo Connect ecosystem.

During 2026, Aperia and Fontaine will commercialize this integration with leading fleets to enable drivers and operators using SmartConnect to confirm successful tractor-trailer coupling within the Halo Drive app. This integration brings critical coupling-status data from the physical fifth wheel to the same intuitive, driver-facing digital interface they trust for tire health and performance insights.

"Integrating SmartConnect with Halo Connect brings fleets a powerful new layer of insurance and operational intelligence," said Aaron Puckett, SR VP of Business Development at Fontaine Fifth Wheel. "By unifying fifth‑wheel lock status with other mission‑critical data, we're giving drivers and fleet managers clearer, faster insight into every connection they make. This partnership ensures that the value of a connected fifth wheel is fully realized in the digital tools fleets already rely on."

"Fontaine has engineered a groundbreaking connected fifth wheel, and we're proud to partner so that this intelligent solution can be integrated into an easy-to-use digital format," said Ralph Dimenna, Chief Commercial Officer at Aperia Technologies. "Halo is designed to unify critical vehicle data in one place. By visualizing SmartConnect information in our app and portal, we make it easier for drivers and fleet managers to act on that information quickly and confidently."

By combining tire intelligence, predictive analytics, and now, fifth-wheel lock status within one platform, Aperia's Halo provides an immediate digital home for SmartConnect data. Fleets gain centralized visibility without deploying an additional app or interface.

About Fontaine

Serving heavy‑duty transportation customers for nearly 85 years, Fontaine Fifth Wheel is a Tier 1 global OEM supplier with IATF 16949:2016‑certified manufacturing facilities around the world. The company is committed to delivering dependable, high‑performance coupling solutions tailored to the demanding needs of every market segment it serves. Fontaine Fifth Wheel is part of the Marmon Transportation Products Group and is a member of Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Company. www.fifthwheel.com

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies is the leader in tire safety for commercial fleets. Halo, the only tire safety solution built for trucks, eliminates the majority of tire safety issues that cause ERS calls, CVSA violations, and unplanned downtime. With Halo® Tire Inflators and Halo Connect® predictive analytics, fleets improve safety, avoid early tire replacements, and reduce cost per mile. For more information, visit AperiaTech.com.

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SOURCE Aperia Technologies