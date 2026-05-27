Aperol partners with Hilary Duff as she makes her highly anticipated return to the global stage, bringing Share the Moment to life through pre-show events and local experiences across the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, is inviting fans across the nation to Share the Moment in a new partnership with multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff. Built around the joy of connection, the platform celebrates the moments that bring people together through music, friendship, and shared experiences all summer long.

APEROL AND GLOBAL ICON HILARY DUFF KICK OFF A SUMMER OF SHARED MOMENTS ON THE LUCKY ME TOUR

As an official sponsor of the lucky me tour, Aperol will extend its world of connection and celebration beyond the glass – showing up in select U.S. cities through experiences designed to bring people together before, during, and after each show. Rooted in Aperol's music platform, it's an open invitation to show up as you are, expand your circle, and turn everyday gatherings into something bigger. Across select tour stops, Aperol becomes the catalyst for connection – transforming pre-show meetups into shared moments of collective joy.

"The best moments with an Aperol Spritz are the ones shared." said Allison Varone, Head of Marketing at Campari America. "Hilary Duff is the perfect embodiment of that spirit – she's a cultural icon whose return to music is all about connection and shared experience. As she steps back onto the global stage, we're proud to partner with her to bring Share the Moment to life throughout 2026 in a way that meets fans where they are and celebrates those experiences together."

As the lucky me tour moves through cities across the United States, Aperol will join in select key markets, inviting fans who are 21+ to Share the Moment and spark connections ahead of each show. Kicking off in West Palm Beach, FL on June 21st, Aperol will be present across local bars and restaurants in each market, where fans are gathering ahead of Hilary's live performances, extending the experience beyond the venue and into each city.

Across these cities, Aperol will introduce curated Aperol Spritz Day Club pre-show experiences at some of the tour venues, hottest bars and restaurants in each market, designed to bring fans together with the iconic cocktail ahead of each show. While details will vary by location, each Aperol Spritz Day Club will channel the signature Aperol Spritz lifestyle through joyful experiences, music, and interactive touchpoints that encourage group gathering and social connection.

"Share the Moment is really about being present — putting your phone down, laughing too loud, and making memories with the people you love," said Hilary Duff. "Touring has always given me that feeling. There's something so special about everyone coming together and sharing the same energy for one night. I mentioned an Aperol Spritz in one of my songs, so partnering with Aperol honestly feels very me and kind of full-circle as I head back out on tour."

Bringing fans even closer to the experience, Aperol is offering a chance to win access to the sold-out tour. Starting today, fans who are 21+ across eight markets – including Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, Illinois, Tennessee, New York, and Massachusetts – can enter to win two tickets plus exclusive, co-branded limited-edition merch, at aperolsharethemoment.com. One winner will be selected per market. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes and experience Share the Moment in your home city, visit aperol.com or follow @AperolSpritzOfficial on social media.

Aperol encourages fans to enjoy responsibly.

Share the Moment with Aperol and Hilary Duff.

Aperol Spritz Recipe

"3-2-1" Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

3 Parts of Prosecco D.O.C.

2 Parts of Aperol

1 Part of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

1 Slice of orange

METHOD: In a wine glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Prosecco D.O.C. followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

GLASS: Wine glass

ABOUT APEROL

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique floral flavor profile, which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy*, and the #7 cocktail globally**. The signature cocktail is made by mixing Aperol, Prosecco, and a splash of soda water in a wine glass full of ice, and garnishing with a slice of orange. Its light, herbaceous, and floral flavor profile truly make it the ideal drink for every occasion.

*Source: Ipsos Doxa – based on cocktail consumption in the past 3 months, within a list of 44 cocktails. Research conducted in September - October 2025 among a sample of 2,001 alcoholic cocktail drinkers, aged 18-55 y.o. in Italy.

**Source: Drinks International's 2026 Cocktail Report, ranking based on a 100-strong poll of the world's best bars (a sample of international venues chosen for their record in global and regional awards). Respondents were asked to rank their top-selling classic cocktails, with Aperol Spritz placing #7 globally.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT HILARY DUFF

One of the defining stars of her generation, multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff returns to the pop world with her boldest and most self-assured project yet, luck… or something. Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003's 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean"), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star's "Younger." Now signed to Atlantic Records, Duff is launching a thrilling new chapter with her recently released sixth studio album, luck... or something, her first new music since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed Sheeran). luck… or something debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, marking Duff's highest chart position since 2007 and becoming the second-largest debut for a female artist this year. Garnering critical praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour and more, the project officially became her sixth career Top 5 entry while simultaneously landing at #2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. Internationally, luck… or something has soared to the top of the charts with Top 5 debuts in 6 countries, including #1 in Canada and Australia. The album has received critical praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour & more. Marking her first major tour in over 18 years, Duff's upcoming global headline "the lucky me tour" has sold out 50 shows worldwide. The run spans seven countries, with dates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand including SOLD-OUT performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

CONTACTS

M Booth PR; [email protected]

SOURCE Aperol