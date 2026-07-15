The iconic aperitivo brand is serving up the ultimate summer vibe at one of global music's biggest weekends — encouraging fans to Share the Moment with an Aperol Spritz



CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, is officially bringing music fans together at Lollapalooza to experience its signature The Aperol Day Club. Making its debut earlier this year in the desert, the vibrant destination is designed to capture the golden-hour essence of the Aperol Spritz, inviting fans and festivalgoers to paint the town orange and Share The Moment all weekend long.

APEROL BRINGS THE ORANGE WAVE TO LOLLAPALOOZA, EXPANDING ITS FESTIVAL FOOTPRINT WITH SIGNATURE ‘APEROL DAY CLUB’

Located in Cocktail South, the Aperol Day Club offers a multi-sensory experience inspired by Italy's #1 cocktail*. The space brings the brand's joyful ethos to life through a disco paradise featuring a larger-than-life tree and flower grove, immersive photo ops and more. At the center is the dance floor, a high-energy hub set to the beat of live DJ lineups all weekend long, from Jordan Martin and Tommaso to KINGINEESE, and gurlfrnd. Day Club visitors will have opportunities throughout the festival to score premium prizes, including branded swag, aftershow passes, and VIP upgrades.

Naturally, the Aperol Spritz will be available throughout the weekend. Attendees can also drop by during a daily tasting window from 2-6PM CST to sample Crodino—the new, non-alcoholic, ready-to-serve Italian spritz. A staple of the aperitivo tradition since 1965, Crodino delivers a complex, bittersweet flavor derived from a secret blend of botanicals, roots, and spices.

Beyond the festival gates, Aperol is turning the Windy City orange with dynamic takeovers across Chicago, with the Aperol Day Club experience popping up on the Chicago River, giving fans even more opportunities to come together, vibe to the music, and Share The Moment.

"At its core, Aperol is about bringing people together to share unforgettable moments. Teaming up with Lollapalooza allows us to amplify that mission, giving festival-goers even more ways to share the moment and make lasting memories," said Allison Varone, Head of Marketing at Campari America. "It's incredibly rewarding to introduce music lovers to Aperol's unmistakable energy. We can't wait to foster those unique connections at the Aperol Day Club, toasting with the sparkling spirit of an Aperol Spritz."

Festivalgoers 21+ can visit the Aperol Day Club in Cocktail South to enjoy an Aperol Spritz. Two lucky fans will have the opportunity win two (2) four (4) Day VIP tickets to get in on the Aperol action at Lollapalooza at Aperol.Camparisavings.com. T&C apply. Fans experiencing Lollapalooza from afar are encouraged to bring the Aperol Day Club experience to life at home by making the signature 3-2-1 Aperol Spritz recipe.

For more information about Aperol's Lollapalooza experience, visit aperol.com or follow @AperolSpritzOfficial on social media for the latest news.

Aperol encourages concertgoers and music fans to enjoy the festival season responsibly.

Share the Moment.

Aperol Spritz Recipe

"3-2-1" Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

3 Parts of Prosecco D.O.C.

2 Parts of Aperol

1 Part of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

1 Slice of orange

METHOD: In a wine glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Prosecco D.O.C. followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

GLASS: Wine glass

ABOUT APEROL/APEROL SPRITZ

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique floral flavor profile, which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness.

Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy*, and the #8 cocktail globally**. The signature cocktail is made by mixing Aperol, Prosecco, and a splash of soda water in a wine glass full of ice, and garnishing with a slice of orange. Its light, herbaceous, and floral flavor profile truly make it the ideal drink for every occasion.

*Source: BVA Doxa – based on cocktail consumption in the past 3 months, overall and during the aperitif, within a list of 34 cocktails. Research conducted in April 2024 among a sample of 1,283 alcoholic drinkers, aged 18-55 y.o. in Italy.

**Source: Drinks International's 2025 Brand Report

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional, and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey, and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 25 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,100 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: https://www.camparigroup.com/en

Aperol® Liqueur. 11% alc./vol. (22 Proof). ©2026 Campari America, New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly.

CONTACTS

M Booth PR; [email protected]

SOURCE Aperol