Apex Geotech Solutions Appoints Gerald Mosley as Chief Executive Officer

BROOKVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Geotech Solutions ("Apex"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of micropiles, foundation systems, drilling consumables, and large-diameter tooling for geotechnical and deep foundation contractors, today announced the appointment of Gerald Mosley as Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment follows Apex's recent rebrand, which unified OCI, GMS Piling Products, and DrillTools under a single platform. Today, Apex provides customers with an integrated offering across product selection, project planning, fabrication, delivery, and technical support, supported by U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities and a longstanding reputation for quality, reliability, and responsive service.

Mr. Mosley brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across industrial manufacturing businesses, with deep expertise in pipe and tubular products, capital equipment, and specialty engineered components. Throughout his career, he has built a strong track record of scaling manufacturing platforms, expanding operational capabilities, and driving commercial and financial performance.

Gene Swindell will continue as President of Apex, working closely with Mr. Mosley to advance the company's strategic and operational priorities while maintaining Apex's strong focus on customer service, execution, and technical support.

"Apex has built a differentiated platform with a strong reputation for service, execution, and customer partnership," said Mr. Mosley. "I look forward to working alongside Gene and the Apex team to accelerate growth, expand our product offering, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners."

"Gerald is a proven operator with a strong track record of scaling industrial manufacturing businesses and driving operational and financial transformation," said Mr. Swindell. "I'm excited to partner with him as we build on Apex's strong momentum and pursue the next phase of growth."

Under Mr. Mosley's leadership, Apex will continue investing in its manufacturing capabilities, technical expertise, and customer service model to support growing demand across geotechnical, foundation, and infrastructure construction end markets.

About Apex

Apex is a leading manufacturer of micropile casing, threaded rebar, and proprietary tooling solutions serving the geotechnical, foundation, and infrastructure construction end markets. The Company combines vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities with deep engineering expertise to deliver mission-critical products to foundation contractors executing complex infrastructure, commercial, and industrial projects across North America. For more information, visit www.apexgeotech.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Contact: Jay Reynolds, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital