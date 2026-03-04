Apex Media Partners Bring In Touch+ Programming to Comcast West

The Teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley Are Now Available to Subscribers throughout the Western U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch+, the trusted source of biblical teachings from In Touch Ministries , has just launched on Comcast West. The expansion means nearly 10 million subscribers in regions from the Pacific Northwest to California, and the Rocky Mountains to the Southwest, can now easily access the biblical programming from renowned pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley. Over 15,000 titles are part of the In Touch+ content library, all dedicated to leading people around the world into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.

The In Touch+ expansion to Comcast West is part of a continued partnership with the leading traditional cable provider. Last month, the programming launched on Comcast Florida, reaching over half of the residents there. Both agreements were led by Apex Media , a trusted leader in ministry media strategy and execution with over three decades of experience. The company also helped bring In Touch+ to Comcast Big South and Comcast Houston late last year.

"Comcast West covers such a large geographical area, including major tech hubs like Denver and Seattle as well as key markets such as Portland, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City," said Carrie Hartunian Smith, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "This means some of the most diverse populations in the country will be able to watch In Touch+ from the comfort of their own home."

Comcast West also makes accessing In Touch+ simple by allowing subscribers to simply speak "In Touch+" into their Xfinity voice remote. And Dr. Stanley's teachings can be accessed on the go through the Xfinity Stream application on a mobile device. For non-Comcast subscribers, In Touch+ can be found on other platforms throughout the country, including DIRECTV®, AT&T U-verse, Amazon Prime, Xumo Play, and more.

For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com .

