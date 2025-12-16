Apex Media Partners Brings In Touch+ Network to Xumo Play

Viewers Can Now Access Dr. Charles Stanley's Teaching on In Touch+ Through the Free Xumo Play Streaming Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch+, the trusted source of biblical teachings from In Touch Ministries , is now available on Xumo Play in both the U.S. and Canada. A no-cost streaming service, Xumo Play will enable its viewers to access In Touch+ on various devices including Smart TVs, smartphones and on the computer. Xumo Play encompasses over 350 channels and 15,000 titles on demand with the In Touch+ channel featuring an extensive library of content centered on the principles from Dr. Charles Stanley, a faithful servant of God, visionary founder of In Touch Ministries, and one of the most trusted Bible teachers of our time.

With the Xumo Play expansion led by Apex Media , a trusted leader in ministry media strategy and execution, viewers now have even more ways to watch In Touch+ programming than ever before. Xumo Play is compatible on TVs including Samsung, Vizio, LG and others as well as Roku, FireTV and GoogleTV. For on the go, iOS and Android mobile device users can download the Xumo Play app. Comcast and Charter/Spectrum customers also connect via the app and their respective stream boxes.

"Xumo Play gives us another meaningful way to place sound biblical teaching in front of people right where life happens," said Carrie Hartunian Smith, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "We're grateful for this partnership and believe this expanded access to Christ-centered content will encourage people to grow spiritually and experience the truth of God's Word in their everyday lives."

The expansion of In Touch+ to Xumo Play follows that of Bridge Media Network along with Comcast Big South and Comcast Houston earlier this fall. The channel can be found on DIRECTV®, AT&T U-verse, Amazon Prime and more as well.

To download Xumo Play, visit https://play.xumo.com . For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com .

Media Contact:

Carrie Hartunian Smith

480.596.6320

[email protected]

SOURCE Apex Media Partners