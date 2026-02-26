Apex Media Partners Expands In Touch+ Programming to Comcast Florida

The Leading Traditional Cable Provider is Now Broadcasting the Teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley Throughout the Sunshine State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Touch+, the trusted source of biblical teachings from In Touch Ministries , has officially launched to subscribers of Comcast Florida via the Xfinity cable television service. As the largest traditional cable television provider and serving over one million homes in the state, Comcast Florida now houses a massive library of content from In Touch Ministries founder, Dr. Charles Stanley. The programming encompasses thousands of hours of Dr. Stanley's teachings across decades of his ministry. It also includes other like-minded faith leaders who aim to spread the good news of Jesus Christ with followers everywhere.

Reaching over 55% of residences within the state, the Comcast Florida expansion was made possible by Apex Media , a trusted leader in ministry media strategy and execution with over three decades of experience. All programming is broadcast in high-definition and can be found on Channel 1074. For added convenience, users can also speak "In Touch+" into their Xfinity voice remote, making accessing Dr. Stanley's everyday principles easier than ever before. Subscribers even have the option to watch on the go via the Xfinity Stream application on their mobile device.

"Florida is the third largest state in the nation, and Comcast reaches over half of the households there, continuing our mission to bring In Touch+ to people everywhere to strengthen their relationship with the Lord," said Carrie Hartunian Smith, CEO of Apex Media Partners, LLC. "Comcast has continued to evolve while still remaining a top cable provider in Florida, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership."

In addition to Comcast Florida, Apex Media has brought In Touch+ to other major metro areas in the U.S. including throughout the South. Meanwhile, the programming is also available on other major networks and streaming services worldwide. This also includes platforms like DIRECTV®, AT&T U-verse, Amazon Prime, Xumo Play, and more.

For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About In Touch Ministries

In Touch Ministries is a Christian evangelical organization that produces and distributes media and resources with a mission of spreading the message of the Gospel and helping people grow in their faith. The organization was founded by Dr. Charles Stanley, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Atlanta and a New York Times best-selling author. In Touch Ministries is broadcast in multiple languages, leading people worldwide into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthening the local church. For more information on In Touch Ministries, visit www.intouch.org .

About Apex Media Partners

Apex Media Partners, LLC is a full-service media and marketing agency with over 30 years of experience of working with organizations including ministries, equipping communities with their high-quality resources. Now at the forefront of streaming media, Apex Media seeks out far-reaching methods to connect audiences together, even in the absence of traditional paid inventory. For more information on Apex Media Partners, visit www.apexmedia.com .

