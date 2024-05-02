Apex Premium Finance Chooses Input 1's Cloud-based Premium Billing System and Digital Payment Solution for New Premium Finance Company

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1 LLC, a multi-national provider of insurance billing products and services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Apex Premium Finance. Apex has selected Input 1's Premium Billing System (PBS) to upgrade its financial operations and enhance customer engagement. This collaboration will streamline Apex's entire premium financing process—from the initial quote to comprehensive account management. Additionally, Apex will be using Input 1's industry leading digital payment platform for taking one time and recurring digital payments from customers, significantly improving the efficiency of payment processing and collections.

"From the first discussion with the Input 1 management team, we knew that we were in good hands and that we had selected the right partner. Input 1 separated themselves from the rest of the pack by clearly demonstrating their broad knowledge of the industry and by providing us with valuable insight as we evaluated our options. The Premium Billing System had the most all-encompassing features that we, our agency partners and most important, policyholders would enjoy using," said Jordan Jurow, Founder and Principal of Apex Premium Finance.

"Jordan and his team have a broad knowledge of the insurance industry and have successfully grown their insurance agency for years. The establishment of a premium finance company was the next logical step in their evolution. Having the industry's best premium finance platform from the start allows Apex to scale their business at their speed, with significant optionality available to their brokers and policyholders. In partnering with Input 1, Apex has taken the first and most important step in delivering the best possible premium finance and payment experience for their customers and we couldn't be more excited about this new relationship," said Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Input 1, Chris Farfaras.

About Apex Premium Finance

Apex Premium Finance is an independent premium finance company formed in the state of California. The Apex ownership team discovered that the same hands-on care they've been providing to their insureds for years through their parent insurance owned entity, could and should also apply to premium financing as well. Apex is open to financing all lines of business including personal, commercial and Cannabis related policies.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance to make insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit input1.com.

