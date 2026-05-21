APhA and Missouri Pharmacy Association Applaud Chairman Jason Smith for Advancing Legislation to Improve Seniors' Access to Care

WASHINGTON and JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and the Missouri Pharmacy Association (MPA) today applauded House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-8) for his leadership in advancing H.R. 3164, the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act.

This important action moves patients one step closer to improved access to essential pharmacist-provided health services, particularly in rural and underserved communities across Missouri, where local pharmacies are a critical part of the health care and economic infrastructure.

"Chairman Jason Smith understands that strengthening rural health care starts with common sense and supporting the providers already serving these communities," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, Executive Vice President and CEO of APhA. "By advancing this legislation, he is helping ensure seniors can access care close to home while making smarter use of Medicare resources, improving outcomes without increasing unnecessary costs."

The Main Street Pharmacy Access Act would enable Medicare Part B coverage for pharmacist-provided services, including testing and treatment for common respiratory illnesses. These services have proven essential to expanding access to timely care while helping reduce avoidable emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

"In many Missouri communities, especially rural areas, the local pharmacy is not only a health care provider, it's an economic anchor," said Ron Fitzwater, CAE, MBA. Chief Executive Officer. "Chairman Smith's leadership recognizes that investing in pharmacist services strengthens both patient care and the stability of community-based health infrastructure."

Patients visit community pharmacies nearly twice as often as they visit primary care physicians, underscoring pharmacists' accessibility and their role in helping fill gaps in care delivery.

"Chairman Smith has been clear-eyed about the need for commonsense policies that deliver value for patients and taxpayers alike," Hogue added. "This legislation builds on lessons learned by preserving services that keep people out of hospitals and support local health care providers. It's a practical solution that benefits seniors, communities, taxpayers, and the broader health care system."

APhA and MPA urged Congress to build on this momentum and advance the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act through both the House and the Senate to ensure that seniors nationwide benefit from access to pharmacist-provided care.

About the American Pharmacists Association (APhA)

Founded in 1852, APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Learn more at www.pharmacist.com.

About the Missouri Pharmacy Association (MPA)

The Missouri Pharmacy Association represents pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians across Missouri, advancing the profession through advocacy, education, and practice support to improve patient care statewide. Learn more at www.morx.com.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association