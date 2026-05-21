APhA applauds Ways and Means action to advance seniors' access to care

Legislation would improve access to testing and treatment services, particularly in rural and underserved communities

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA), joined by state and national pharmacy associations, applauds the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee for advancing H.R. 3164, the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act, common-sense legislation that ensures seniors can receive pharmacist-provided care in their communities.

This historic action brings patients one step closer to improved access to essential health services in their communities, especially in underserved and rural areas where pharmacies are often the most accessible point of care. APhA urges Congress to build on this momentum and bring patient access to pharmacist-provided services across the finish line through full passage in both the House and Senate.

"This legislation recognizes what patients already know, that pharmacists are accessible, highly trained clinicians who can help deliver timely, high-quality care right in the communities where patients live," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA.

Nearly 90% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, making pharmacists among the most accessible health care professionals in the country. Patients visit pharmacies nearly twice as frequently as they visit primary care physicians.

The legislation provides Medicare beneficiaries with coverage for pharmacists to deliver essential patient care services, including testing and treating common respiratory conditions, helping our nation's seniors receive quicker care while easing the burden on the health care system and lowering taxpayer costs by keeping seniors out of expensive emergency departments.

"We commend Rep. Adrian Smith (NE-3) and Chairman Jason Smith (MO-8) for their leadership and dedication to advancing solutions that put patients first," said Hogue. "This legislation is a meaningful step toward reducing barriers, lowering costs, and ensuring seniors can access care from local health care providers they trust."

Broad support for H.R. 3164 spans a diverse coalition of national and state pharmacy organizations, as well as consumer and other health care organizations, underscoring the urgency of expanding access to pharmacists' services. Across the country, pharmacists are already demonstrating their value through improved medication management, preventive services, and frontline primary care in both urban and rural settings.

"Now is the time to act," Hogue added. "Congress has a unique opportunity to modernize care delivery, strengthen local health infrastructure, and ensure patients, especially those in rural and underserved communities, receive the timely care they deserve."

APhA looks forward to working with lawmakers in both chambers, including Senate leads John Thune (R-SD) and Mark Warner (D-VA), on S. 2426 to secure full passage of this legislation and deliver on the promise of expanded access, lower costs, and better health outcomes for the nation's seniors.

About APhA

Founded in 1852, APhA is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. From our headquarters in Washington, DC, APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their role optimizing medication use and patient health outcomes and ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top notch education, practice tools and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from each other. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care.

Visit www.pharmacist.com to learn more.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association