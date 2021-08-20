APhA deplores the intimidation of pharmacy personnel in Missouri

"There is no place for this kind of behavior in our communities, when so many are working to overcome the pandemic." Tweet this

"APhA strongly believes that all members of our pharmacy workforce should be safe in their work environment. We cannot state this strongly enough: Anyone who threatens or intimidates pharmacy personnel must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There is no place for this kind of behavior in our communities, when so many are working tirelessly to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The agitator's arguments are clearly absurd, and pull attention away from critically-needed, factual information that our patients and the public deserve. All authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. They are the best tools we have to control the pandemic.

"We are especially proud of the poise and professionalism that the pharmacists and pharmacy personnel demonstrated during this incident. They are representative of the hundreds of thousands of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other pharmacy personnel who stepped forward from the very beginning of the pandemic to ensure that patients had continuous access to their medications, tested patients for COVID-19, and administered hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccines.

"Like all of our essential workers, they are heroes of this pandemic."

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association is only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them, their patients and their communities. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

Related Links

http://www.pharmacist.com

