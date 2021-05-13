APhA Establishes New Fund to Advance Pharmacy's Interests

The fund will accept donations from individuals and organizations who want to support APhA's efforts to advance pharmacy Tweet this

The launch of the APhA Pharmacy Advancement Legal Defense Fund comes as the association and the profession are building momentum, pursuing and winning legal, policy, and business practice challenges that harm pharmacies and patients. Including:

Securing pharmacy payment reform: The introduction of bipartisan legislation in the U.S. House and Senate that that would give tens of millions of Medicare patients in medically underserved communities access to critically needed primary health care services delivered by pharmacists (i.e., grant them "provider status").

Challenging DIR fees: APhA recently joined as an equal partner in NCPA v Becerra , originally filed in January 2021 by the National Community Pharmacists Association. The lawsuit challenges a CMS final rule that opened the door for pharmacy benefit managers' (PBM) unscrupulous use of retroactive direct and indirect remuneration (DIR) fees to extract large sums from pharmacies weeks or months after drugs are dispensed to Medicare Part D beneficiaries.

Addressing abusive PBM practices, and driving change through federal and state advocacy efforts

Preserving the practice authorities secured during the emergency period of the pandemic and making them permanent.

Protecting the integrity of the nation's drug supply by limiting the importation of unapproved medications from outside the country

"The future of pharmacy depends on our ability to make inroads in each of these critical areas," said Knoer. "The establishment of this fund is an effort to ensure we have the resources to see this fight to the finish."

