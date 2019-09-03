APhA names Ilisa Bernstein senior vice president, pharmacy practice and government affairs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) has named Ilisa Bernstein, PharmD, JD, FAPhA, as its new Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Practice and Government Affairs, effective October 14. Bernstein will be responsible for leading implementation of the association's strategies related to professional affairs, pharmacy practice, advocacy, and government affairs.

Bernstein has over 30 years of experience advocating for pharmacy and patients at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where she has held several senior leadership positions. Currently she serves as deputy director of FDA's Office of Compliance in the Center for Drug Evaluation & Research, leading policies, compliance, and enforcement in areas such as drug compounding, supply chain security, drug quality, drug shortages, and post-market drug safety. Bernstein has also been director of pharmacy affairs for FDA and senior advisor for regulatory policy in the Office of the Commissioner. She started at FDA as clinical pharmacology reviewer of investigational and new drug applications.

Previously, Bernstein was senior associate director of worldwide regulatory affairs for Pfizer and completed a post-doctoral residency in the pharmacy department at the National Institutes of Health. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law.

She is a Fellow of the American Pharmacists Association and has served on APhA's House of Delegates and several APhA member committees.

"Dr. Bernstein brings to APhA and the profession many years of leadership and policy development within the FDA and outstanding experience with Congress and federal agencies," said APhA Executive Vice President and CEO Thomas E. Menighan. "Her insights, experience and expertise will be an asset to the profession as we advance our essential place on the health care team. In addition, her broad perspectives on our nation's medication use and safety system will help APhA lead positive change for our patients."

