Apheresis Market Worth $3.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apheresis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth in the apheresis market is driven by rise in demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, upsurging demand for blood components and favourable reimbursement for apheresis. The increasing investments from government bodies and leading players poses a lucrative opportunity in the apheresis market. But strict donor recruitment criteria are restraining the apheresis market during the forecast period.

Apheresis Market

376 - Tables

65 - Figures

343 - Pages

Apheresis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $3.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Procedure, technology, application, and End User Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Rest of MEA

Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Apheresis for leukemia and pediatric patients Key Market Drivers Rise in number of chronic diseases across the globe

Therapeutic apheresis is the fastest growing segment in the apheresis market in 2023.

Based on procedure, the apheresis market is segmented into automated blood collection (donor apheresis), and therapeutic apheresis. Among these, therapeutic apheresis procedure is the fastest growing segment in 2023. The therapeutic apheresis procedures offer an effective treatment option for a wide range of medical conditions, including neurological disorders, renal diseases, leukaemia, and metabolic disorders. As advancements in medical research continue to unveil the therapeutic benefits of apheresis in managing these diverse diseases, healthcare providers are increasingly incorporating therapeutic apheresis into their treatment protocols. The versatility of therapeutic apheresis in addressing various medical conditions positions it as a crucial therapeutic modality, thereby fuelling its growth within the apheresis market.

By application, photopheresis is the fastest growing in the apheresis market in 2023.

Based on application, the apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications including, lipidpheresis, lymphapheresis, immunoadsorption and stem cell collection. Among these the photopheresis is the fastest growing in the Apheresis market in 2023 attributing to increase in the prevalence of blood disorders globally, including conditions like graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), and autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Photopheresis offers highly effective treatment modality for these disorders, offering targeted and personalized therapy by selectively targeting pathogenic cells while preserving healthy cells. As awareness about the therapeutic benefits of photopheresis continues to spread among healthcare providers and patients, there's a growing inclination towards its adoption, driving the demand for photopheresis procedures and fuelling the growth of this segment in the apheresis market.

Hospitals and transfusion centers are the fastest growing end users of the apheresis market in 2023.

Based on end users, the apheresis market is segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users including, emergency medical service providers, acute care centers, and medical and academic institutes. Among these, hospitals and transfusion centers are the fastest growing segment in the apheresis market in 2023. As these end users possess greater financial resources, enabling them to afford the high costs associated with centrifugation-based apheresis devices. These institutions have budgets allocated specifically for advanced medical equipment, including apheresis technology, as they prioritize providing cutting-edge treatments and services to their patients. This financial capability allows them to invest in state-of-the-art equipment without significant financial constraints, thereby driving the growth of this segment.

North America dominates the global apheresis market in 2023

The apheresis market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the Apheresis market, owing to the rising incidences of surgical procedures in region. As Surgical interventions often require blood transfusions, necessitating the availability of adequate blood components like platelets and plasma, apheresis plays a pivotal role in obtaining these specific blood components efficiently and safely, ensuring a steady supply for surgical procedures. Additionally, surge in advancements in surgical techniques and an increasing number of complex surgeries being performed in the region, the demand for blood components for transfusion is witnessing a steady rise. Thus, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting apheresis technologies to meet the escalating demand, leading to the growth of the market in North America.

Apheresis Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rise in number of chronic diseases across the globe

Restraints:

High cost of apheresis devices decreasing the adoption

Opportunities:

Apheresis for leukemia and pediatric patients

Challenge:

Safety of blood transfusion in developing countries

Key Market Players of Apheresis Industry:

Prominent players in the apheresis market include, Terumo BCT, Inc. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Mallinckrodt plc (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bioelettronica S.r.l. (Italy), Infomed SA (Switzerland), Cytosorbents Corporation (US), Medicap clinic GmbH (Germany), Haier Biomedical (China), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), Macopharma SA (France), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), PuriBlood Medical (Taiwan), LMB Technologie GmbH (Germany), Beijing ZKSK Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd (China).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America and Middle East Africa (16%)

Apheresis Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report studies the apheresis market based on product, procedure, technology, application, end user and region. The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total apheresis market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report.

This report also includes:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing prevalence of trauma and injury cases, rise in demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, upsurging number of complex surgical procedures, and favourable reimbursement for apheresis procedures) ,restraints (High cost of apheresis devices & therapeutic apheresis procedures and installation of apheresis devices through rental model, Fewer blood donations using apheresis due to lack of awareness, Stringent donor recruitment criteria), challenges (recruitment of voluntary non-remunerated donors, and safety of blood transfusion in developing countries), opportunities (apheresis for leukaemia and paediatric patients, and emerging economies with increasing investments from government authorities and key players) contributing the growth of the apheresis market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, and new software launches in the apheresis market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, product, procedure, technology, application, end-user and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the growing geographies, recent developments, investments in the apheresis market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, company evaluation quadrant, and capabilities of leading players in the global apheresis market.

