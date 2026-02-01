Aphranel Launches "The Poetics of Time" Brand Strategy at IMCAS Paris, Redefining Long-Term Value in Medical Aesthetics

PARIS, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress in Paris, Aphranel, a China-origin regenerative medical aesthetics brand specializing in CaHA injectables, under the company SHANGHAI MOYANG BIOTECHNOLOGY, unveiled its global brand strategy, "The Poetics of Time." The launch marked Aphranel's introduction of its long-term aesthetic philosophy to an international audience.

Held in a historic Parisian cinema, the event reflected Aphranel's intention to reframe how medical aesthetics considers time, shifting focus from short-term visual results to sustainable, long-term aesthetic value. The setting underscored Aphranel's belief that aesthetic decisions should be assessed not only by immediate outcomes, but by how they endure over time.

During the launch, Mr. Lin Guangming, Founder of Aphranel, addressed a recurring question in clinical practice:

"People often ask how long an aesthetic result can 'last.' Behind this question lies a deeper concern — whether today's decision will still feel right in the future. What we consistently hear from real-world clinical feedback is not only a desire for performance, but a need for long-term confidence."

This perspective forms the foundation of Aphranel's "The Poetics of Time" philosophy, which views beauty not as a race against aging, but as a thoughtful collaboration with time and a long-term relationship worth investing in.

Within this framework, Aphranel defines aesthetic value through three dimensions. Immediate Efficacy emphasizes reliable structural support and visible initial improvement, enabled by Aphranel's high-G' CaHA material. Evolving Vitality reflects Aphranel's ability to stimulate continuous collagen regeneration, allowing results to develop naturally. Assured Metabolism highlights Aphranel's commitment to fully controllable biodegradation, supporting confident long-term treatment planning for physicians and patients.

Alongside the brand strategy launch, Aphranel introduced the "The Poetics of Time Architect" Global Education Program, designed to support physicians in technical execution and long-term aesthetic planning tailored to individual patients. Aphranel believes that professional value lies in integrating structure, individuality, and time.

The launch also featured cross-disciplinary dialogue among experts from medicine, business, and culture, examining how long-term aesthetic thinking extends beyond clinical practice. Scientific presentations reinforced that Aphranel's philosophy is grounded in verifiable clinical research and material science. Concluding the event, Mr. Lin noted that just as cinema invites reflection beyond the present moment, Aphranel seeks to translate an understanding of time into lasting confidence and composure.

Be With Time. Be Like Me.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873473/Aphranel.jpg